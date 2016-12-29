Gruesome Murder :  Imo police release statement on man killed days to his wedding

A few days after a police Inspector, Mike Edem allegedly shot and killed a Malaysian-based Nigerian who had come home to conduct his wedding, the Imo State Police Command has released a statement on the gruesome murder.

The young man, Nduka Eto, was allegedly shot dead by Inspector Edem who was on duty at the premises of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Mega Station located at the Control Post junction in Owerri on December 22, 2016.

It was gathered that the victim who was supposed to hold his wedding on December 27, 2016, was shot dead in the presence of his fiancée and younger brother after he had an altercation with a fuel attendant which resulted in a fight.

According to witnesses, Eto got into in a serious argument with one of the pump attendants over his missing iPhone 7 and after the station manager, Mrs. Ruth Enemmuo intervened, Eto got into his car and was driving out of the station when Inspector Edem who is now at large, fired at him, killing him instantly .

In a press release signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Enwerem, the command regretted the death of the young man and vowed to make sure the killer officer is brought to book.

‘The Imo State Police Command is saddened with the ugly incident that led to the shooting to death of one Nduka Eto, male, of Oguta, Imo State by an Inspector of Police at NNPC Mega Station, Control Post roundabout on 22/12/2012.

The shooting by the Police Inspector which occurred during a misunderstanding between the deceased, a pump attendant and the manager of the petroleum station, was quite uncalled for. The State Police Commissioner has already briefed the IGP of the unfortunate incident.

While expressing our condolence to the family, relations, friends and well-wishers of the deceased, the Command wishes to assure the affected and the general public that the Command will do everything humanly possible to ensure that justice is seen to have been done.

The Command, therefore, appeals for calm to enable it concentrate on the matter and ensure justice is done, please.’

This is not the first time some unscrupulous police officers have taken the laws into their hands and murder innocent Nigerians in the most uncivil of manners.

It is left to be seen how the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris who has continuously harped on the sanity of the force, would bring the issue of extra-judicial killings to an end.