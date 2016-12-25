Home > Gist >

Greedy Waziri :  Policeman kills colleague, student over stipend

Greedy Waziri Policeman kills colleague, student over stipend

Corporal Joshua discovered that Sergent Kamilu had been short-changing him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Policemen play

Policemen

(Asian Mirror)

Jungle Justice Another suspected car thief, beaten burnt to death
Shocker 306 persons have died from tanker explosion in 2016
Kemi Olunloyo Controversial media personality denounces the Quran
End Of The Road 636 kidnappers, robbery suspects, more arrested in Bauchi
Christmas Palava 2 arrested while robbing bank customer
Oh Death! Man dies few hours after birth of his twins

Mathew Joshua, a policeman attached to a new generation bank in Zaria killed his colleague, Aliyu Kamilua, a student, and injured four persons over stipulated stipend.

The student who was hit by a stray bullet was said to have witnessed the disagreement between the Corporal and the Sergent. According to The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Corporal Joshua discovered that Sergent Kamilu had been short-changing him.

Joshua tried confronting Kamilu however it resorted into a heated argument and Joshua who was holding a rifle shot the sergeant in the stomach,  Joshua after shooting the sergeant started shooting sporadically which led to the killing of the student and injured four customers in the bank

Policemen arrived as soon as information on the incident got to their command in Zaria.

The policemen met their colleague with two rifles. They had no option but to systematically take a position in which one of them succeeded in shooting Joshua in the leg and gave people around the opportunity to throw stones.

The question is, should the Police ever leave room for jungle justice? The said policeman, Joshua should have been trialed according to the law.

Written by Yinka Ijiiola

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 ‘Konji Na Bastard’ How woman trapped robber with sex offerbullet
2 Game Over Pastor dies from overdose of Viagra in hotel roombullet
3 Witchcraft Traditional ruler commits suicide in Delta following...bullet

Gist

The unfortunate baby
InBauchi Newborn baby found floating in well
Evil Mastermind 23-yr-old man kidnaps nephew, demands N4m ransom
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas 4 ways to spend wisely this season
RIP
Oh Death! Man dies few hours after birth of his twins