Grave Misfortune Family members die in car crash on their way to daughter's wedding

A family of five have been killed in a fatal accident on their way to their daughter, sister's wedding.
Residents of workers village in Nassarawa State were thrown into According to the reports, the man and his family were on their way to his eldest daughter, Fatiha's wedding when they got involved in a head-on collision with a tanker along Lafia-Agyaragu road.
A staff of Dalhatu Specialist Hospital confirmed the accident and said two persons sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been admitted to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.
May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.
