The More, The Merrier Gov. urges wealthy men to marry more wives to reduce single women

Worried at the high rate of unmarried women in the state, the Kano Governor has urged wealthy men to marry more wives.

  • Published:
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje wants wealthy men to marry more than one wife play

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje wants wealthy men to marry more than one wife

(Daily Africa Gist)

Few days after the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi 11 vowed to take measures to stop poor men from marrying more women they cannot take care of, the State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has urged wealthy to marry more wives to reduce the number of single ladies in the society.

Ganduje gave the advice during the mass wedding of 1, 520 widows, divorcees and spinsters at the Kano Central Mosque, on Sunday, February 26, 2016.

The governor, according to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said he was worried at the number of unmarried women in the state and called on wealthy people to marry more than one wife in order to reduce the number.

He noted that the state government and Islamic scholars will come up with a document which would be presented to the State Assembly.

“We are determined in Kano State to come up with laws that will govern marriage and laws that will govern family lives," he said.‎

(Nigerian Times)

 

Ganduje who decried the high rate of divorce in the state added that the mass wedding was aimed at combating rising rates of divorce, births out of wedlock and the number of impoverished widows and divorcees in the state. ‎

Earlier at the ceremony, Sanusi II, ‎also decried the high rate of divorce in the society.

“The high rate of divorce is a worrisome situation resulting in adultery, prostitution and the births of children out of wedlock, and has become dangerous to society."

The Emir said that Kano Emirate Council together with Islamic scholars and the state government would come up with laws that would make divorce more difficult in the state.

