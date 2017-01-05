Good For You Two arrested by the EFCC over alleged love scam

EFCC has apprehended two men for facilitating a love scam to the tune of N1,221,600.00.

  • Published:
One of the suspects, Timothy Adegbaji Ademiju play

One of the suspects, Timothy Adegbaji Ademiju

(punch)

Two men have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of the Ibadan Zonal Office and are facing charges bordering on Internet fraud and obtaining by false pretence.

The suspects, Timothy Adegbaji Ademiju, 36, a staff of a new generation bank and Taiye Shittu Habibulahi, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State, are currently being held by the commission, Punch reports.

The pair are alleged to have struck a deal with a student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Ondo State, one David Olaoluwa Adesubokan, also known as Opinion (still at large), to defraud one Giacomo Rossi, an Italian, of a huge sum of money while posing as a lady named, Grace Thomas.

Punch reports that Ademiju used his position as the officer in charge of Western Money Transfer to process the fraudulent transactions between the Italian to ‘Ms Thomas’.

The arrest comes after the EFCC received a petition from the victim, alleging that he was contacted on a dating site by one ‘Ms Thomas’ posing as an American Nursing student from OAU, and in dire need of financial assistance in form of a loan to complete her studies.

According to the reports, the loan which ‘Ms Thomas’ promised to pay back was a trap formulated to trick Rossi into the fraudulent game.

The petitioner disclosed that he had offered monetary assistance, paid in portions, to the tune of €2,400 which is equivalent of N1,221,600.00 before he realised that it was a scam.

Punch reports that the suspects will be charged to court upon the completion of the ongoing investigations.

