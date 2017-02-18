Good For Nothing Court remands 8 suspected cultists for stabbing neighbour

The accused were arraigned on charges of conspiracy, belonging to secret cult, assault and forcing their others to join their group.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cultism play

Cultism

(Premium Times)

Because Of Woman Civil Engineering student stabbed to death over girlfriend
Old Criminal Elderly cultist operating in Delta community arrested
What A Man Can Do… Female cult leader arrested in Ogun
True Confession ‘I personally killed 3 rivals’ – Arrested cult hit man
Living By The Sword Suspected cult member murdered by rivals in Benin (Graphic Photos)
Living By The Sword Witnesses say police officer killed by cultists in Ondo was a member
Fast Work Cultist who murdered girlfriend in Delta arrested
Deadly Love Alleged cult member kills lover in Delta (Graphic Photo)
Judas Cultist police officer murders colleague to help members
Free At Last 'My son's death is a big relief for me' - Mother

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo on Friday remanded eight “Eiye Confraternity” members for alleged stabbing and forcing neighbors to join the proscribed group.

The eight suspected cultists are Rasak Qudus, 18; Kayode Afolafin, 21; Seun Mathew, 21; Adebanjo Oladimeji, 27; Adeleye Ayoola, 27; Ahmed Gbadamosi, 25; Azeez Okeleye, 31, and Oriyomi Olugbenga, 34.

The accused were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, belonging to secret cult, assault and forcing their neighbors to join an unlawful group.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Eigbegiale, told the court that the accused and others still at large were notorious secret cult members.

Eigbegiale said the accused persons were caught on Dec. 30, 2016, at Sokori, Abeokuta.

He added that the eight cultists and others still at large conspired to breach the peace of the society by possessing unlawful and offensive weapon used in stabbing people.

“The eight accused persons unlawfully belong to a secret cult know as Eiye confraternity, a proscribed society.

“They also assaulted one Jelil Adeniyi by stabbing him with the offensive weapon.

“The accused persons did harass and intimidate one Olamilekan Jamiu by forcing him to belong to their cult group,” Eigbegiale said.

He said the offense contravened sections 516 (1) and 41 (b) of the Criminal Code of Laws of Ogun 2006.

He also added that the same was punishable under part IV Section 36 and 40 (a) and punishable under Section 40 (b) of the Secret Cults Prohibition and Special Law 2016.

However, the eight suspected cultists pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Oriyomi Sofowora, thereafter ordered the remand of the suspects back in prison.

She then adjourned the case to Feb. 20 for further hearing.

Top 3

1 Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayersbullet
2 Withered Affair Man forced to suck wife's menstrual blood wins divorce...bullet
3 Wanna Be See what social media has done to this Nigerian girl (Photos)bullet

Gist

In Enugu Police arrest 4 suspects over illegal revenue collection
The culture of silence
Pulse Opinion The culture of silence in Nigeria
Prison
Small Time Thief! Man, 19, gets 6 mths behind bars for stealing fish, other items
Buhari Muhammad had his penis mutilated by his step-mother, Bara’atu Muhammad
Path To Recovery Toddler whose penis was cut by step-mother undergoes surgery