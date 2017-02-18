Good For Nothing Court remands 8 suspected cultists for stabbing neighbour

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo on Friday remanded eight “Eiye Confraternity” members for alleged stabbing and forcing neighbors to join the proscribed group.

The eight suspected cultists are Rasak Qudus, 18; Kayode Afolafin, 21; Seun Mathew, 21; Adebanjo Oladimeji, 27; Adeleye Ayoola, 27; Ahmed Gbadamosi, 25; Azeez Okeleye, 31, and Oriyomi Olugbenga, 34.

The accused were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, belonging to secret cult, assault and forcing their neighbors to join an unlawful group.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Eigbegiale, told the court that the accused and others still at large were notorious secret cult members.

Eigbegiale said the accused persons were caught on Dec. 30, 2016, at Sokori, Abeokuta.

He added that the eight cultists and others still at large conspired to breach the peace of the society by possessing unlawful and offensive weapon used in stabbing people.

“The eight accused persons unlawfully belong to a secret cult know as Eiye confraternity, a proscribed society.

“They also assaulted one Jelil Adeniyi by stabbing him with the offensive weapon.

“The accused persons did harass and intimidate one Olamilekan Jamiu by forcing him to belong to their cult group,” Eigbegiale said.

He said the offense contravened sections 516 (1) and 41 (b) of the Criminal Code of Laws of Ogun 2006.

He also added that the same was punishable under part IV Section 36 and 40 (a) and punishable under Section 40 (b) of the Secret Cults Prohibition and Special Law 2016.

However, the eight suspected cultists pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Oriyomi Sofowora, thereafter ordered the remand of the suspects back in prison.

She then adjourned the case to Feb. 20 for further hearing.