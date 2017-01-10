Gone With The Wind Man whose wife died after delivering triplets has remained inconsolable

A young Nigerian whose wife died shortly after being delivered of triplets has remained inconsolable after he took to his Facebook wall to lament over the demise of his better half.

The bereaved man, Sunnymalta Malta, is devastated after his pretty wife left him behind with their older daughter and the new babies to cater for and has been weeping bitterly and as his friends and family rally around him to console him, it seems he would not be able to get over the loss in many years to come.

Malta who has remained in shock since the death of his wife, took time to flood his time line with photos of his daed wife while lamenting how he would be able to take care of the young children she left behind.

May the soul of the young lady continue to rest in peace, Amen.