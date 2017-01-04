Gone Too Soon Friends mourn South Africa-based man who died while holidaying in Nigeria (Photos)

A young man who traveled from his base in South Africa to spend the Yuletide with his family in Nigeria has died in a ghastly accident.

The late young man play

The late young man

A young Nigerian who came into the country from his base in South Africa to celebrate the past Christmas and New Year with his family has lost his life in a ghastly motor accident few days to his departure.

The unnamed young man, according to a Facebook post by Victorious Church VCOAN, flew into the country on December 25, 2016, and moved to his hometown somewhere in the Eastern parts of the country only to lost his life some days later in a fatal crash on January 1, 2017, just as he was planning to go back to his base.

The church also shared pictures of the deceased’s last moments in South Africa and the scene of his death.

Read what the church posted on its wall:

‘Sleep well son you left here in South Africa 25/12/2016 to die in Nigeria 01/01/2017 that was so sad when I heard the story. R.I.P.’

May his soul rest in peace.

