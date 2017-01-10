Gone Too Soon Friends mourn as groom dies 3 days after wedding (Photos)

It was tears and wailing after a young man who just got married somewhere in the eastern parts of the country lost his life in a fatal car accident on his way back to his base in Lagos State.

According to a close friend of the late groom, Darlington Nnamani, who posted the sad story on his Facebook wall, the young couple were returning to Lagos three days after their traditional marriage and church wedding when they were involved in a tragic accident which left the groom dead on the spot.

The bride identified as Cynthia Chy Onyeagba, was, however, lucky though she sustained serious injuries and had to be rushed to a specialist hospital.

ALSO READ: “Gone Too Soon: Friends mourn handsome guy who died in Peace Mass bus accident”

It was gathered that the couple had their traditional and church wedding on January 2, 2017, and o 5 January, they decided to travel back to their base when the unfortunate accident occurred along the Lagos-Benin Expressway.

This is how Nnamani captured the sad incident.

"This is really heart breaking; she had her traditional and white wedding on Monday, 2nd of January. The new couple were excited for the future and couldn’t wait to start life together.

On 5th of January, on their way back to Lagos, three days after their marriage rites, they were involved in an accident with their car and the groom died on the spot.

The bride, Onyeagba Cynthia Chy, made it alive; but she is currently hospitalized and in deep agony.”

ALSO READ: “Gone To Soon: Friends mourn young graduate who died in car crash”

“There are things I don't understand about life and why God allows something like this to happen but I have learned in my walk with Him that the foolishness of God is greater than the wisdom of men.

My sister Cynthia, this is a sad phase in your life but be sure of this, God got your back, Inugo. Cry no more! Your happiness shall be permanent.”

We wish the bereaved bride and the families the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.