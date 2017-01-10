Gone Too Soon Friends mourn as groom dies 3 days after wedding (Photos)

Friends and family members of a young couple who got married on January 2, 2017, have been thrown into mourning after the groom lost his life in a fatal accident three days later.

  • Published:
The tragic couple play

The tragic couple

(Darlington Nnamani)

Killer In Uniform Policeman allegedly kills Indonesia-based man over bribe in Owerri (Graphic Photo)
Heartbreak Bride-to-be mourns fiance who died a few months to wedding
Gone Too Soon NYSC member who died in Zamfara State buried amidst tears
Sad End Female corps member dies from strange ailment in Bayelsa
Broken Heart Man whose fiancee died weeks to their wedding in tears
Gone Too Soon Pretty UNAAB student dies in mysterious circumstances
Gone Too Soon Another female Corps member dies in Abia

It was tears and wailing after a young man who just got married somewhere in the eastern parts of the country lost his life in a fatal car accident on his way back to his base in Lagos State.

According to a close friend of the late groom, Darlington Nnamani, who posted the sad story on his Facebook wall, the young couple were returning to Lagos three days after their traditional marriage and church wedding when they were involved in a tragic accident which left the groom dead on the spot.

The bride identified as Cynthia Chy Onyeagba, was, however, lucky though she sustained serious injuries and had to be rushed to a specialist hospital.

play

 

ALSO READ: “Gone Too Soon: Friends mourn handsome guy who died in Peace Mass bus accident”

It was gathered that the couple had their traditional and church wedding on January 2, 2017, and o 5 January, they decided to travel back to their base when the unfortunate accident occurred along the Lagos-Benin Expressway.

This is how Nnamani captured the sad incident.

"This is really heart breaking; she had her traditional and white wedding on Monday, 2nd of January. The new couple were excited for the future and couldn’t wait to start life together.

On 5th of January, on their way back to Lagos, three days after their marriage rites, they were involved in an accident with their car and the groom died on the spot.

The bride, Onyeagba Cynthia Chy, made it alive; but she is currently hospitalized and in deep agony.”

ALSO READ: “Gone To Soon: Friends mourn young graduate who died in car crash”

“There are things I don't understand about life and why God allows something like this to happen but I have learned in my walk with Him that the foolishness of God is greater than the wisdom of men.

play

 

My sister Cynthia, this is a sad phase in your life but be sure of this, God got your back, Inugo. Cry no more! Your happiness shall be permanent.”

We wish the bereaved bride and the families the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

More

Gruesome Murder Imo police release statement on man killed days to his wedding

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Import Tariffs The Federal Government has killed the baby boy lifestylebullet
2 In Ogun Mystery trees with inscription of Allah cause excitementbullet
3 Shame Of A Nation 19 Nigerians arrested in UAE for robbing ATMbullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Housemaids have been known to take over a marriage
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say a maid who slept with their husbands must leave the house
What advice do you have for a woman whose fiance dumped after 8 years?
Morning Teaser ‘My fiancé dumped me a month to our wedding’
Some marauding Fulani herdsmen
Men’s Roundtable Who will save Southern Kaduna indigenes?