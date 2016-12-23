Gone Too Soon :  Another female Corps member dies in Abia

The cold hands of death has snatched yet another member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), following the death of a female member serving in Abia State.

The Abia NYSC reported the sad loss on its Whastapp group that the young lady was on a commercial motorcycle popularly called ‘Okada’, when a speeding car lost control and hit the motorcycle with the victim said to die instantly.

The deceased, according to the chat, was serving in the Abia State Platoon 9 and was going home after closing for the day when the sad incident happened claiming her life a few days to the yuletide period.