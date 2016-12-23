Gone Too Soon :  Another female Corps member dies in Abia

Death has claimed another young graduate observing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps scheme in Abia State.
The Abia NYSC reported the sad loss on its Whastapp group that the young lady was on a commercial motorcycle popularly called ‘Okada’, when a speeding car lost control and hit the motorcycle with the victim said to die instantly.
The deceased, according to the chat, was serving in the Abia State Platoon 9 and was going home after closing for the day when the sad incident happened claiming her life a few days to the yuletide period.
