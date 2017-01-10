God Is Great Couple celebrates birth of quadruplets after 10 years of childlessness

A couple who have been battling with childlessness for ten years were showered with God blessings when they had a set of quintuplets.

The Calabar quintuplets play

The Calabar quintuplets

(Calabar Reporters)

After 10 years of battling with childlessness and waiting on God, a couple has been blessed with a set of quintuplets at a go, the first of its kind in the Cross River State.

Calabar Reporters reports that the happy woman gave birth to the five healthy kids at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), with three being girls and two boys, all born 10:50 am and 10:54 am on Monday, January 9, 2017.

The proud father of the quintuplets, Dr. Ekpo Edet, who could not hold back his joy and excitement, said:

“I want to thank God almighty; He’s a faithful God. The first time in the history of Cross River State, the first time in the history of UCTH. Five at a go!

God has been just been faithful as we have concluded the first phase and the doctors have confirmed that the babies are kicking.

We are entering into the second phase and I know it’s not going to be easy but I solicit for support from all well-meaning Nigerians, all my friends, and well-wishers.”

Reacting to the history-making babies, the wife of the state Governor, Dr. Linda Ayade, who was among the first to visit the new babies, expressed her delight as this was another first in the state’s history, adding that it was a sign of good tidings in the state and country at large.

“This is a sign of good tidings in the state and country at large and I want to thank the new mother for opting for professional services of birth attendants,” she said.

Dr. Ayade thereafter made a donation of N1 million to the couple and N500,000 to the medical experts who made sure the babies were delivered successfully.

Apart from the Governor’s wife, other important dignitaries who visited the jubilant couple were the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Stella Odey, as well as the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Rosemary Archibong, and the DG, Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

