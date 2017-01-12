Ghana-Nigeria Mr Eazi's tweet starts new chapter in West African rivalry

A honest music tweets sparks off a new round of the old Nigeria and Ghana rivalry on social media.

Mr Eazi is a unique artiste, a Nigerian singer who first got recognition in Ghana play

Mr Eazi is a unique artiste, a Nigerian singer who first got recognition in Ghana

(Instagram/mreazi)

Yesterday, Wednesday, December 11, 2017, fast-rising act Mr Eazi tweeted about the influence of contemporary Ghanaian sounds on Nigerian pop music.

Mr Eazi could have easily launched missiles from Accra to Aso Rock with his tweet because Nigerians hit him hard last night with the force of American troops in Normandy on D-day.

There are still faux-patriotic tweets from Nigerians this morning aimed at Mr Eazi for his honest tweet. Only a hypocrite would deny that the biggest song in Nigeria right now 'Mad Over You' by Runtown is heavily Ghanaian influenced.

 

The truth is bitter and on the lips of many Nigerians, the truth is poison. There are two things you never tell a Nigerian especially if you are a foreigner.

  play

 

First of all, do not say Nigeria is a useless country. Nigerians can abuse Nigeria on a daily basis but once an outsider says this or echoes this sentiment then there is a problem, it is borderline war. Only Nigerians can diss Nigeria and no one else.

Secondly, do not tell a Nigerian that a Ghanaian is better than him. It's pure madness. Nigeria is in an eternal rivalry with its West African neighbour and vice-versa.

The feud has been for decades and is most visible in music, football and believe it or not Jollof Rice.

Mikel Obi of Nigeria chasing Michael Essien of Ghana play

Mikel Obi of Nigeria chasing Michael Essien of Ghana

(Getty Images)

 

When Mark Zuckerberg came to Lagos in 2016 was smart not to compare Nigerian Jollof Rice with that of Ghana's. He had been briefed that it would cause a lot of trouble if he did. That's how volatile the beef between Nigeria and Ghana is.

The artwork of Sister Deborah's 'Ghana Jollof' artwork play

The artwork of Sister Deborah's 'Ghana Jollof' artwork

(Music)

 

In West Africa, the two giants are Nigeria and Ghana. With a population of 26 million people, Ghana has failed to allow Nigeria with a bigger population bully it into submission. When it comes to football, food and music, Ghanaians are very much in the thick of things. Ghana is the small brother that doesn't listen to his big brother.

Mr Eazi's tweet hit the raw nerve of many Nigerians. "How dare he say Ghana has influenced our style of music?"

Anger cannot take away the truth. Nigerian singers have jumped on Azonto and Alkayida to drop heavy jams. Nigerians know this. What annoys them is that Ghana has influenced their sound within the last five years and not the other way around.

Wizkid hopped on the Azonto train in 2012 play

Wizkid hopped on the Azonto train in 2012

(YouTube)

You see in Africa, Nigeria reigns supreme (or so we like to think). No African nation should dare be better than us. That's why there is also a Nigeria-South Africa rivalry mainly because of the way Mandela's country stole our shine in the 90s and 00s.

Bafana Bafana won the African Cup of Nations in 1996 play

Bafana Bafana won the African Cup of Nations in 1996

(FIFA)

 

It's hard to swallow for some us that The Giant of Africa was outdone by a country that we helped during the apartheid period. Nigerians are proud people and Ghanaians challenge our pride. They are not easily swayed by our lifestyle like other African countries. The emergence of their own movie industry proves this.

Mr Eazi's mixtape will be a mixture of his Ghanaian and Nigerian influences play

Mr Eazi's mixtape will be a mixture of his Ghanaian and Nigerian influences

(Instagram/mreazi)

 

Nigerians will never accept the superiority of Ghana over them in any field and that is why this beef will be on for a long time. We are too proud to believe that we are not the best.

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

