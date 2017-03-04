In Dubai 'Ghana Must Go' bags no longer allowed at airports

The banning of 'Ghana Must Go' bags is to help prevent against problems with the Baggage Handling System at airports.

  • Published:
As from Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 'Ghana Must Go' bags will no longer be accepted in airports in Dubai, the United Arabs Emirates (UAE).

This was contained in a statement by an airport official who stated that the only luggage to be allowed are ones that can lay flat.

Pictures of the types of bags concerned was released by the authorities serving as a notification to airlines operating at the airports.

Types of luggage banned at Dubai airports. play

Types of luggage banned at Dubai airports.

(Instablog9ja)

 

Report says that the new stipulation was aimed at preventing blockages in the Baggage Handling System (BHS).

Ali Angizeh, the vice president of terminal operations at Dubai International explains the reason for the introduction.

"Bags that are round or do not have a flat surface of any kind are by far the largest cause of baggage jams.

"These jams can shut down sections of our system, delay the delivery of baggage to the aircraft and inconvenience customers.

"Passengers who show up at the airport with non-compliant baggage, will be given the option to have it repacked in boxes, for a fee," the airport VP stated.

'Ghana Must Go' bags are commonly used in Ghana and Nigeria.

Even Snoop Dogg once carried a 'Ghana Must Go' bag.

Even Snoop Dogg once carried a 'Ghana Must Go' bag.

(Press)

 

It is often used by travelers and market women carrying large quantity of personal effects or goods.

The bag gained prominence in the 80's during the exodus of more than 700 Ghanaians from Nigeria following their relocation to the latter due to its oil boom.

