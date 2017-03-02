War Mongers Fulani herdsmen kill 3 in renewed Benue attack (Graphic Photos)

Three men have been killed in a community in Benue State when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked and butchered the indigenes.

  • Published:

Southern Kaduna Killings 14 killed in fresh attack
Killers On The Loose Man attacked on his farm by Fulani herdsmen in Delta
In Benue Herdsmen deadly attacks stalled Agatu’s constituency projects, says lawmaker
Looming War Uproar as Igbo youths kill 2 Fulani herdsmen in Anambra
In Adamawa 3 policemen killed, 2 missing in herdsmen attack
Femi Fani-Kayode Former Aviation Minister bombs Lai Mohammed
In Adamawa Herdsmen kill 4 policemen, 3 villagers in fresh attacks
Looming War Hausa men attack Akwa Ibom village, many injured (Photos)
Fulani Herdsmen Herdsmen rob travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Barbaric herdsman beheaded in Ekiti

Reports coming out of Benue State indicate that no fewer than three persons were slaughtered in a new wave of attack by some Fulani herdsmen in the Mbahimin community of Gwer Local Government Area of the state.

ALSO READ: "What A World: Fulani herdsmen burn woman to death 4 days after giving birth (Graphic Photo)"

Idoma Voice reports that the attack which took place on the night of Tuesday, February 28, 2017, saw the suspected herdsmen who invaded the community in the dead of night in their numbers and butchered anyone in sight with their swords, leaving three people dead and many others seriously injured.

Some marauding Fulani herdsmen play

Some marauding Fulani herdsmen

(Guardian)

 

Some of the victims were identified as Jimmy Angbian Ugon, Benjamin Iorcher Agah and another man, whose identity was given as Puusu, a visitor who came to the community for the marriage arrangements of his son.

ALSO READ: "In Delta, Benue: Herdsmen launch fresh attacks, kill over 11"

More than 1000 Fulani herdsmen attacked and sacked Miza Community in Kogi State over killing of cows. play

More than 1000 Fulani herdsmen attacked and sacked Miza Community in Kogi State over killing of cows.

(Leadership Newspaper)

 

A community source reported that two of the victims of the unprovoked attack had their eyes gouged out by the murderous herdsmen while others were hacked with machetes and cutlasses.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Morning Teaser 'My husband has turned me into a prostitute'bullet
2 Castrate Him 11-months-old baby bleeds uncontrollably after rape by...bullet
3 Spiritual Sex Man raped every night by 2 female spirits cries for helpbullet

Gist

Rachel Dolezal is white but identifies with blacks
Rachel Dolezal Trans-black woman gets an official Igbo name
Sadiq Zazzabi
Sadiq Zazzabi Court sends Kano musician to prison over song
Who can rescue this crying woman? (Illustration)
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Utitofon to go to God in prayers
This worried woman needs advice (Illustration)
Morning Teaser 'I regret getting married to mummy's boy'