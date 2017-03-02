Reports coming out of Benue State indicate that no fewer than three persons were slaughtered i n a new wave of attack by some Fulani herdsmen in the Mbahimin community of Gwer Local Government Area of the state.

Idoma Voice reports that the attack which took place on the night of Tuesday, February 28, 2017, saw the suspected herdsmen who invaded the community in the dead of night in their numbers and butchered anyone in sight with their swords, leaving three people dead and many others seriously injured.

Some of the victims were identified as Jimmy Angbian Ugon, Benjamin Iorcher Agah and another man, whose identity was given as Puusu, a visitor who came to the community for the marriage arrangements of his son.

A community source reported that two of the victims of the unprovoked attack had their eyes gouged out by the murderous herdsmen while others were hacked with machetes and cutlasses.