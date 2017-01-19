Birds of Same Feather Friends beat apprentice to death for allegedly stealing recharge cards

The police have arrested a shop owner and his friend for beating the former's apprentice to death over recharge cards.

A shop owner, Monday Tizhe, and his friend, Israel Jonah, have been arrested by police officers attached to the Maroko Division, Lagos state, for beating the former's apprentice to death for stealing recharge cards.

The Nation reports that the sad incident took place at the Marwa Waterside in Lekki.

The deceased, Noah Amos, 30, was reportedly accused of stealing recharge cards worth N70,000 and N20,000 cash.

According to the reports, eyewitnesses heard the suspects amongst others still at large, beating the deceased with a hose.

The deceased reportedly collapsed during the attack, but the suspects who thought he was pretending, continued to beat him.

The Nation correspondents gathered that the noise attracted one of the neighbours in the area, who immediately called the police.

The neighbour said: “The man accused the deceased of stealing recharge cards of different networks valued about N70,000. He also claimed that he stole N20,000 he had in his shop. They started beating him and Amos collapsed.

“Instead of rushing him to the hospital, they said he was pretending and continued to beat him. It was someone who heard the noise from his house that invited the police. Before the police got to the scene, the man was dead.”

The Command's Spokesperson, Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the incident, adding that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

She also said that the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti-Yaba, for discreet investigation.

May the soul of the departed rest in peace.

