Freedom Foundation NGO shares inspiring rehabilitation stories with 'My Lagos Diaries' series

Freedom Foundation, a faith based nonprofit organization of the House of Freedom, will on the 21 of January publicly premiere a documentary series ‘My Lagos Diaries’, at the FilmHouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

According to Dr Tony Rapu, Senior Pastor at This Present House, ‘My Lagos Diaries is a first-hand experience of challenges people face trying to survive in the city of Lagos. Since inception, the Freedom Foundation has transformed and positively impacted several lives in impoverished communities including but not limited to Ejigbo, Ijora, Iwaya, Bariga and Somolu, and led to the creation of this video journal which documents 10 years of my team and I’s experiences in these areas’.

‘My Lagos Diaries’ ultimate goal is to sensitize the general public about the struggles of these underprivileged persons while providing an opportunity for interested individuals and organizations to support Freedom Foundation’s vision via donations and funding.

The premiere will launch the 13 week documentary series which will begin airing online on Freedom Foundation’s YouTube channel as well as on television from the end of February. It will tell some of the real stories of rehabilitated prostitutes, armed robbers, drug addicts, beggars and other neglected individuals in the society.

The premiere will also feature a private viewing of “Reflections”, a unique photo exhibition by Kelechi Amadi-Obi where he uses notable celebrities as models to depict thought provoking poverty scenarios. This exhibition is designed to build further awareness and trigger social change and soul searching amongst Nigerians.

You can find out more about My Lagos Diaries and Freedom Foundation on www.mylagosdiaries.com.ng or join the conversation at #mylagosdiaries on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This is a feature by Freedom Foundation