Freedom Foundation NGO shares inspiring rehabilitation stories with 'My Lagos Diaries' series

The premiere will launch the 13 week documentary series which will begin airing online on Freedom Foundation’s YouTube channel as well as on television from the end of February.

  • Published:

Leaking Mouth Twitter user who insulted Michelle Obama suspended from work
Anger Management Businessman in court for allegedly inflicting injury on manhood of another man
Crook Real Estate agent in court over alleged N7.8m theft
In Abuja Court jails labourer for stealing mattress
In Lagos Court remands bus conductor for allegedly robbing couple of wedding rings, others
Old Wounds Man who named dog after Buhari docked again
Morning Teaser 'After 10 years, my fiance got married to another woman’

Freedom Foundation, a faith based nonprofit organization of the House of Freedom, will on the 21 of January publicly premiere a documentary series ‘My Lagos Diaries’, at the FilmHouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

play
 

According to Dr Tony Rapu, Senior Pastor at This Present House, ‘My Lagos Diaries is a first-hand experience of challenges people face trying to survive in the city of Lagos. Since inception, the Freedom Foundation has transformed and positively impacted several lives in impoverished communities including but not limited to Ejigbo, Ijora, Iwaya, Bariga and Somolu, and led to the creation of this video journal which documents 10 years of my team and I’s experiences in these areas’.

‘My Lagos Diaries’ ultimate goal is to sensitize the general public about the struggles of these underprivileged persons while providing an opportunity for interested individuals and organizations to support Freedom Foundation’s vision via donations and funding.

The premiere will launch the 13 week documentary series which will begin airing online on Freedom Foundation’s YouTube channel as well as on television from the end of February. It will tell some of the real stories of rehabilitated prostitutes, armed robbers, drug addicts, beggars and other neglected individuals in the society.

The premiere will also feature a private viewing of “Reflections”, a unique photo exhibition by Kelechi Amadi-Obi where he uses notable celebrities as models to depict thought provoking poverty scenarios. This exhibition is designed to build further awareness and trigger social change and soul searching amongst Nigerians.

You can find out more about My Lagos Diaries and Freedom Foundation on www.mylagosdiaries.com.ng or join the conversation at #mylagosdiaries on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This is a feature by Freedom Foundation

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme yet to pay Nigerians after returnbullet
3 Denrele Edun Media personality opens up on family struggles on CNN...bullet

Gist

This is one really worried man
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will never take back a woman who dumped them
A depressed woman
Morning Teaser 'After 10 years, my fiance got married to another woman’
Joachim Ike surrounded by his lawyers
Old Wounds Man who named dog after Buhari docked again
Michelle Obama posing with her pet dogs
Leaking Mouth Twitter user who insulted Michelle Obama suspended from work