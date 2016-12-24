Fidelity Bank :  Surf the Fidelity website, online banking and online app for free!

It's not even Christmas yet but we just can't hold back all the freebies we have for you.
It's not even Christmas yet but we just can't hold back all the freebies we have for you.
So here's to all our existing and potential customers on the MTN network; browse for FREE every time you login to Fidelity Online on https://online.fidelitybank.ng/ or use the Fidelity Online App.
It’s absolutely free browsing on Fidelity Online when you have no data on your phone even when you have data, it will not be deducted.
Your data spend on Fidelity Online platforms is on us from now till the end of the year.
It's just so amazing! Tell all your friends and let them tell their friends too.
This offer is available to MTN subscribers only.
Banking that suits your lifestyle.
This is a feature by Fidelity Bank.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.