The Federal Government has arraigned Hassan Rilwan in an FCT High Court, Jabi for alleged killing of one Mr Nir Rozmarin, an Israeli.

The defendant, a 34-year-old applicant, who had earlier denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty, was arraigned through the Ministry of Justice before Justice Halilu Yusuf.

He was arraigned on a one-count charge of culpable homicide contrary to Section 222 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 224 of the same law.

The deceased was said to be one of the managers of Gilmor Group of Company Nigeria Ltd., and was allegedly killed on Sept. 9, 2015 by the defendant.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ama Yeboah-Ohien told the court that the defendant first kidnapped the deceased and later killed him.

A prosecution witness who identified himself as a policeman, Sgt. Liam Simon while being led in evidence claimed that the defendant was his neighbour.

According to the witness, the two policemen, who came to arrest the defendant, traced him through a wedding invitation card they found in the car used for the operation and that the invitation card happened to be his own.

The witness said that he did not know how his wedding invitation card got to the hand of the defendant because he was not part of the people he invited for the programme.

When asked during cross examination if he had ever driven the car, the witness told the court that he had nothing to do with the car.

Meanwhile, Justice Yusuf had adjourned the matter to March 13 for continuation of cross-examination of the witness.