Crucify Him FG arraigns jobless man, 34, for killing foreigner

A 34-year-old unemployed man has appeared before an FCT High Court for the murder of an Isreali.

  • Published:
Murder play

Murder

(Press)

Fast Work Police arrest Vampire's juju man
Killer In Uniform Policeman pushes man in front of oncoming lorry (Graphic Photo)
Born To Die How Vampire killed girlfriend, 8 family members, 200 others (Photos)
War Mongers Fulani herdsmen kill 3 in renewed Benue attack (Graphic Photos)
In US Mentally unstable woman condemned to prison for beheading 3 month old baby
In Ondo Police arrest 2 murder suspects accused of killing corporal
In Epe 3 teenage boys at risk of getting death sentence following murder, robbery charges
High Wickedness Kenyan woman pours acid on daughter-in-law, leaves her to rot
In Osun 2 men remanded in prison over alleged murder
See Gobe Man arraigned in court over murder of girlfriend

The Federal Government has arraigned Hassan Rilwan in an FCT High Court, Jabi for alleged killing of one Mr Nir Rozmarin, an Israeli.

The defendant, a 34-year-old applicant, who had earlier denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty, was arraigned through the Ministry of Justice before Justice Halilu Yusuf.

He was arraigned on a one-count charge of culpable homicide contrary to Section 222 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 224 of the same law.

The deceased was said to be one of the managers of Gilmor Group of Company Nigeria Ltd., and was allegedly killed on Sept. 9, 2015 by the defendant.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ama Yeboah-Ohien told the court that the defendant first kidnapped the deceased and later killed him.

A prosecution witness who identified himself as a policeman, Sgt. Liam Simon while being led in evidence claimed that the defendant was his neighbour.

According to the witness, the two policemen, who came to arrest the defendant, traced him through a wedding invitation card they found in the car used for the operation and that the invitation card happened to be his own.

The witness said that he did not know how his wedding invitation card got to the hand of the defendant because he was not part of the people he invited for the programme.

When asked during cross examination if he had ever driven the car, the witness told the court that he had nothing to do with the car.

Meanwhile, Justice Yusuf had adjourned the matter to March 13 for continuation of cross-examination of the witness.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Naughty By Nature Nigerian lady tears social media apart with nude...bullet
2 Born To Die How Vampire killed girlfriend, 8 family members, 200...bullet
3 No Shame! Lady who walked around mall nearly unclad becomes subject...bullet

Gist

Nigeria police logo
Gone Too Soon Female student chased from school over fees beheaded by truck
Human stampede (Illustration)
Osho Free Stampede kills 8 in Zambia
Stephanie Otobo has denied allegations againts Apostle Suleman
Apostle Joseph Suleiman Stephanie Otobo shares screenshot photo of video chat with man of God
Stephanie Otobo has denied allegations againts Apostle Suleman
Apostle Johnson Suleiman Father of female accuser says daughter lied