Gone Too Soon Female student chased from school over fees beheaded by truck

A female JSS2 student was crushed to death by a truck after being sent out of school over non-payment of school fees.

After being chased out of school over school fees, a female student of Community Secondary School, Adazi-Ani in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State has been crushed to death on Monday, March 6, 2017.

The young girl was reportedly killed by a truck, belonging to a soft drink company, Vanguard reports.

According to the reports, the truck is said to have lost control as a result of brake failure.

An eyewitness who identified himself as Mr. Abuchi Okwara told Punch correspondent that the young girl who was a JSS2 student identified as Chinyere had been sent out of school by the school authorities over non-payment of school fees.

He said, “They were three that were sent out of the school for not paying school fees. But Chinyere was the one that was killed by the truck.

"The incident took place at about 9 O’Clock near that bus stop.

“It was while they were heading home to get money which they were instructed to pay in the bank that she was killed while others escaped by the whiskers. The vehicle cut off her head.”

Punch reports that all attempts to reach the principal of the school, Mrs. Edith Mojeke, has proved futile.

The State Commissioner of Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, has been unavailable to pick her calls.

When reached via telephone, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Nkeiru Nwode said: ”Our men are on the ground there now and they know what to do”.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

