Female Inheritance Auchi monarch pledges to lead Jihad if bill is passed

Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III says he is not in support of the female inheritance bill.

Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III

Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III

Not everyone is in support of the bill that will allow for female inheritance in Nigeria.

The Vice-President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) and Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III has stated that he will lead a spiritual Jihad against the Senate if the bill is passed.

"It is the Quran that specifies how you share inheritance and we have had peace in this community regarding how you share the inheritance. If anything, I believe it is a joke but if it is not, I will lead a spiritual Jihad against the Senate if they should order the alteration of the Quran. A lot of us are in a specific position to do what we like but those positions are limited in the sense that our body as human can’t access as a slave of the Almighty.

Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III

Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III

“I have been on the issue of inspiration because when human beings are given spiritual favour they do a lot of things that they don’t know about doing," he said on Sunday, January 8, 2016, during the 20th edition of the annual Auchi Day celebration of Allah.

The Otaru who is the Chairman of Mussabaqah, an Islamic body that organises Quranic recitation competitions also said "Let us not deceive ourselves; the issue of Inheritance is a clear matter. Nigeria is at peace, it means therefore that it is gradually coming down to us and nobody can take it either as an individual or a group to disturb this country because the man that is ruling now is the one that God has given His mandate. But we have seen countries that are been destroyed because they have rejected Almighty God whether Christian or Muslim community.

In many tribal customs in Nigeria women cannot inherit

In many tribal customs in Nigeria women cannot inherit

“Let me say again that nobody should touch the inheritance that is given to us by God himself otherwise problem and problem will come."

In December 2016, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III rejected the bill that seeks to ensure that men and women get equal rights to inheritance.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

The Sultan disclosed his stand on the issue while speaking in Gusau at the closing ceremony of the 20th Zamfara State Annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition, claiming the bill was against the Islamic religion.

