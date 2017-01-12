What A Man Can Do… Female cult leader arrested in Ogun

A female cult gang leader has been arrested by the police in Ogun State following a clash between rival groups.

  • Published:
The arrested female gang leader and her partners play

The arrested female gang leader and her partners

(Total Media)

Thug War Man butchered during clash in Lagos (Graphic Photo)
Entrepreneur Arrested cultist said he joined gang to obtain business loan
Sad End Suspected cultists kill final year student over girlfriend
Judas Cultist police officer murders colleague to help members
Fast Work Cultist who murdered girlfriend in Delta arrested
Living By The Sword Witnesses say police officer killed by cultists in Ondo was a member
Living By The Sword Suspected cult member murdered by rivals in Benin (Graphic Photos)
Killer Mode Man murders lover, son over infidelity allegations

Following a cult clash that took place in Mowe in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, the state police command have arrested 10 suspects including a lady said to be one of the cult leaders.

ALSO READ: “Gang War: Cultists hold Ogudu to ransom in weekend of blood”

Total media reports that the suspects were said to have been arrested in various locations in the area following the clash between two rival cults groups which led to a gun battle with many injured in the melee that followed.

It was gathered from a source that the cult members who were not from the community, had stormed Mowe and battled themselves to a standstill before they were chased away by the police.

Confirming the incident and the subsequent arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the groups came to Mowe and unleashed mayhem on the area.

“They vandalized vehicles and made life uncomfortable for innocent residents of the area. Distress calls were made to the Area Commander, Sagamu, and Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division.

Consequently, policemen were swiftly deployed in the area and they repelled the assailants. In the process, 10 of the hoodlums were arrested, including a female member,” ASP Oyeyemi said.

According to the police spokesman, investigations have revealed that one of the cults held a meeting in the house of the female member, whose identity was not given.

ALSO READ: “Gang War: Cultists kill 11 to celebrate anniversary in Ogun”

He added that the Area Commander of Sagamu, Issa Gremma, who led the operation, was still on the ground in Mowe, monitoring the situation, just as the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, for proper investigation.

More

True Confession ‘I personally killed 3 rivals’ – Arrested cult hit man

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 MMM Ponzi scheme website more popular than Facebook in Nigeriabullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme to pay Nigerians in Bitcoinsbullet
3 Rough Play Corp member announces gay status on IGbullet

Gist

Big Brother Nigeria
Big Brother Nigeria The inside story of how this reality show shaped Nigeria's future
IG Ibrahim Idris has always advocated for better policing
The Police Is Your Friend Nigerian narrates how officers brutalized him
This worried man needs advice (Illustration)
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will confess to a spouse if they cheat
This young man is seriously confused and needs advice (Illustration)
Morning Teaser 'Should I tell my friend his wife is sleeping with her boss?'