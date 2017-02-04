A Nigerian Air Force personnel is reportedly suing one of her superiors, as well as the Air Force, Chief of Air Staff, and Attorney-General of the Federation, for her unlawful dismissal.

The complainant, Igbobi Uzezi, alleged that her superior, Flight Lieutenant B.S Vibelko, drugged and raped her in 2011, Vanguard reports.

ALSO READ: Mortuary attendant in prison for drugging, raping, taking nude photos of woman

The suit with number FHC/L/CS/10/17, which was filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos Division on January 5, 2017, states that the “violent rape and sexual assault” of Uzezi was a “flagrant violation of her fundamental rights to life, the dignity of human person and personal liberty.”

The case is reportedly being handled by the Malachy Ugwummadu Chambers on behalf of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights.

Vanguard reports that Uzezi accused Vibelko of sexually assaulting her on May 17, 2011, claiming that she contracted a sexually transmitted disease in the process.

In her suit, Uzezi said, “I was arrested and detained at the guardroom within the Air Force Base, V.I, Lagos in an inclement and dehumanising condition with hard labour for a period of 14 days from May 9 to 23, 2013, on the orders of the chief of air staff, air officer commandant, and the flight lieutenant, without charging me to a court of law or even making my offences known to me.”

The suit also states that the complainant, was detained at the Air Force Base, Ikeja, Lagos for another 10 days from October 1 to 10, 2015, still on the alleged orders of the names aforementioned.

Uzezi's cousel also claims that she dismissed from the service without the granting her a fair hearing on the allegations she leveled against Vibelko.

The suit stated that Vibelko, who was her former instructor, took undue advantage of her “violently drugging and raping her against all known codes of discipline and laws of both the Nigerian Armed Forces Act and Criminal laws of Nigeria.”

ALSO READ: See the faces of men who raped teenage girl, recorded her on video"

According to the reports, Uzezi is suing for the sum of N500 million in damages for the breach of her fundamental rights.

Uzezi reportedly joined the Air Force in 2010 at the age of 19 and claims to have been a virgin at the time she was allegedly raped.