Shortly after accusing Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries of impregnating and abandoning her , Canada-based Nigerian singer, Stephanie Otobo, has come out to debunk the claims.

The story of the man of God impregnating her and abandoning her had been going viral since it broke with Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo firing a petition to the Inspector General of Police demanding the sum of N500 million from the man of God as damages.

But the 23-year-old Otobo has distanced herself from the petition and the claims, saying she does not know Keyamo nor is he acting on her behalf.

She also claimed that Apostle Suleman is innocent of the allegations she leveled against him, adding that some gullible individuals were out to make money from him trying to use her as a bait.

Before she came out with her own statement, however, her father who met with police investigators, said he was never aware his daughter had any marriage introduction with any man while he also denied knowing Keyamo.

Read her statement here:

"I'm still in shock on the sudden media propaganda being championed by Sahara Reporters. I have no business with Festus Keyamo. The N500m claim is such a huge sum to come about.

I'm from a broken home and my separated parents can never dream of pulling just 1% of such an amount in a very long time.

I don't know Festus Keyamo and neither is he my lawyer. I want Nigerians to disregard the media propaganda by Sahara Reporters and consider same as totally false and untrue.

Yes, I had an encounter with some officers of the Nigeria Police a few days back, but I don't remember making any such ambiguous claims against a reputable man of God in the status of Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

Let the man of God alone please."