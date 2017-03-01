No less than 55 commercial sex workers popularly called Ashewo, have been arrested by the Social Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Abuja, in a clampdown aimed at ridding the city of prostitutes.

Daily Trust reports that the prostitutes were arrested at different locations in an operation carried out between 1.00 am to 5.00 am on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, as part of a ministerial directive to relevant agencies in the city management to purge the city of unwholesome activities.

The Acting Secretary of the Social Development Secretariat, Mrs. Adebola Elegbede, while speaking on the arrest of the harlots, decried the high number of commercial sex workers in the FCT, which was not surprising that the capital city is rated highest in Nigeria with HIV/AIDs prevalence.

Elegbede who called on women of easy virtue to engage themselves in meaningful ventures said the FCT Administration is determined to train repentant commercial sex workers in various entrepreneurial skills.

She, however, frowned at the interest highly placed individuals including top politicians, have in the case as her phones have been bombarded by calls to free the women.

“Since we carried out a major demolition in Apo where teenage prostitution was perpetuated, the Social Development Secretariat decided to focus on some major spots within the city center.

Those of them who are willing to turn a new leaf will be rehabilitated in our Rehabilitation Centre in Lugbe and offer them training in various entrepreneurial skills.

At the end of such training, we will counsel them and a starter pack will be given to them to set up some small scale businesses that will dignify them as women.

It is heartbreaking that a woman will offer her body for money in the name of poverty. It is unacceptable and we at the Social Development Secretariat will continue to do our best to rid Abuja of such nuisance.

It is regrettable that well-placed Nigerians are calling me to release their clients instead of joining hands with the secretariat to battle this menace.

My mobile phone is inundated with calls not to prosecute those arrested. I am not surprised that Abuja is rated highest in HIV/AIDS prevalence in the country,” Elegbede said.

Elegbede, however, warned that a mobile court has been set up to prosecute those who are not willing to change from their old habit, just as she called on the menfolk to stop patronizing commercial sex workers in their own interest.