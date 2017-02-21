Fayose Governor digs into plate of Amala at popular Abuja restaurant

An aide to the controversial governor posted a picture of him as he digged into a plate of Amala at a popular Abuja restaurant.

Governor Ayodele Fayose digs into a plate of Amala at Iya Oyo's restaurant. play

Governor Ayodele Fayose digs into a plate of Amala at Iya Oyo's restaurant.

(Facebook)

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, caused quite a stir after he was found eating a plate of Amala at the popular Iya Oyo restaurant in Wuye, Abuja.

A Facebook user, Lere Olayinka, on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, posted a picture collage of a controversial Fayose as he digged into his meal.

Olayinka, who is the Special Adviser, Communications and New Media to the Ekiti State Government wrote:

"Just like you and I, Governor Fayose doing justice to AMALA with gbegiri, ewedu and ogufe (goat meat) at the popular Iya Oyo Amala Joint, Wuye, Abuja today.

"No retinue of security men, just the Governor and a few of his friends taking care of their stomach.

"Say what you like, na you know. Hisssssssssh."

The comment is perceived as an attempt to make the governor appear simple and accessible to the people.

ALSO READ: Ekiti Governor supervises arrest of cows

Fayose has taken up a handful of initiatives that has helped him promote his image as a man of the people.

One of which involved the banning of nomadic cattle herders who have been accused on trampling on farms belonging to the residents of Ekiti state from grazing in restricted environment.

