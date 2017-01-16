Child Abuse Father, stepmother torture child to death (Graphic Photos)

A wicked father and his wife have been arrested for allegedly torturing a young child to death over a minor infraction.

A young boy who was brutalized by his own father and stepmother has reportedly died from the serious injuries he sustained in the barbaric attack.

A Facebook user, Wariebi Sapere-Obi, who posted the horrible photos of the of the victim, said the child was brought dead into the Children Emergency Ward (CHEW) at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State.

Sapere-Obi who described the scene as the worst case of child abuse ever seen, said nurses and doctors at the medical facility broke into uncontrollable tears as the child was brought in.

The wicked father and the stepmother were said to have been handed over to the police immediately.

This is how Sapere-Obi captured it on Facebook:

"Worse case of child abuse I have ever seen. This child was brought into CHEW (children emergency) FMC Yenagoa dead. What a father and his wife (victim’s step mom) could do to a child.

I hope these people will not find rest even in their graves. What manner of wickedness is this?”

The state police command, in a statement, has confirmed the incident and the arrest of the man and his wife and would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.

