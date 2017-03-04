Point Made Angry father rapes lesbian daughter as indicator that sex is better with men

The victim's father, yet to be identified, was charged for separate rape incidents on her and her sister.

A court in England has heard a case of a 54-year-old man accused of raping his lesbian daughter to show her sex is better with men.

The Mirror News also reported that the unidentified man was convicted of raping his other daughter during two decades of sexual abuse.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC, who presided over the case reprimanded the accused for his savagery which has psychologically affected the women.

Giving a statement on the matter, Lockhart said, “As a 16-year-old girl she realised she was gay and, struggling with her identity as many people do at that age, she decided to tell you.

“You reacted by showing real and uncontrolled anger, and you decided to rape her to show her why it would be better to have sex with men than women. Her evidence made harrowing listening.

“That rape involved degradation and humiliation. The offence demonstrated your hostility towards her as a lesbian.”

For being found guilty of three rapes during the 1980s and 90s, the judge sentenced the accused to 26 years in jail as punishment.

The honourable judge also insisted that he registers as a sex offender following his conviction.

