A 52-year-old driver, Chukwuma Eze, has been arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos State for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter and threatening to kill her if she dares tell anyone.

Vanguard reports that Eze who resides at No. 2, Agbeke Close, Iyana-Era, Badagry-Expressway, was docked on a charge of rape.

While addressing the court, the police prosecutor, Sergeant Raphael Donny said the offense was committed in June 2016 at the accused’s residence.

According Sgt. Donny, Eze who is separated from his wife, forcefully had carnal knowledge of his daughter and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

“The victim’s mother was separated from her father and because of this, she stays with her mother and goes to her father for holidays.

He took advantage of her and raped her when she went spend the holiday with him. After sexually assaulting his daughter, the accused threatened to kill her if she told anyone what happened,” Sgt. Donny said.

The prosecutor added that it was when the victim went back to her mother's house that she revealed the secret and the woman reported to the police and the accused was arrested.

When the charge was read to him, Eze pleaded not guilty and the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Davies Abegunde, granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Abegunde then adjourned the case to March 22, 2017, while waiting for advice from the Office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, (DPP).