Fatai Owoseni Lagos Landlady commends police commissioner for recovery of property

  Published: , Refreshed:
Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni.

Mrs Toyin Momodu, a Lagos landlady, whose house was taken over by a tenant, on Tuesday commended the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, for the recovery of her property.

In a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Momodu said she was able to recover the house from one Obinna Ejike, following Owoseni’s intervention.

“I am very grateful to the Lagos Police Commissioner for ensuring that I got my building back.

“I am impressed by his wisdom, intelligence and meticulous handing of the case when I cried to him for help.

“He gave me assurance that if truly I am the owner, I will get my building back; today the key to the building has been giving back to me.

“I am sincerely grateful to the state commissioner for his effort and I want to use this opportunity to implore other policemen to emulate him,” she said.

According to the landlady, all hopes of recovering the property was lost due to the presence of mobile policemen at the house – No 30, Adebola Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Momodu commended Owoseni for getting to the root of the matter, adding that such exemplary quality of a service was commendable.

She also commended the Divisional Police Officer of Bode Thomas for his sincerity in handling the case.

NAN reports that the US-based landlady had on Dec.15, approached the Lagos police to help recover the house she bought from Lagos State Development and Property Corporation 15 years ago.

Momodu had alleged that Ejike colluded with a police officer to take over her house.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

