A man, Sarafa Lasisi, and his family comprising of his wife and three children have lost their lives in a fire accident that gutted their house in Kebbi State.

ALSO READ: “Calamity: Fire wipes out family of 7 in Benue”

According to a family member of the deceased Sarafa, Don Baba, who posted the sad incident on his Facebook wall, the mystery fire consumed the family in their home in Koko community of the state.

It was gathered that Lasisi was said to own a printing workshop attached to his house, was working on a job when there was a high current from the power company.

The upsurge triggered an electrical fault in the massive printing machine and there was an explosion in the workshop with the fire rapidly spreading to other parts of the house where his family had retired for the night.

Lasisi and his family were all trapped inside their house and before help could come their way, they had been burnt to ashes.

This is how Baba lamented the deaths of the family on his wall:

“God Why????? How can we lose a brother and the entire family in a fire Incident at Koko, Kebbi State?

Sarafa Lasisi, you are a great lost.

R.I.P.”

ALSO READ: “Double Disaster: Siblings die in kerosene explosion in Akwa Ibom”

A resident of the town who spoke on the fire outbreak that ravaged the late Lasisi’s house, said:

“I have never seen such a fire accident in my life. The corpses of the family were actually unrecognizable.”

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.