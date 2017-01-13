Falz Rapper's new video mocks Nigerians living the fake life

Falz's new single is a mockery of Nigerians who will do anything to appear rich and comfortable.

  • Published:
Falz deals with Nigerians living double lives in his new music video play

Falz deals with Nigerians living double lives in his new music video

(YouTube/FalzVEVO)

Pulse List 17 Nigerian albums to expect in 2017
DJ Neptune 'Bumpa' ft Falz, Ycee [Video]
Falz 'Wehdone sir' [Video]
New Music Geniuzz - 'Firewood' remix ft Falz
Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Watch performances by Olamide, Reekado Banks, Ycee, Humblesmith, others at show
Pulse Music Tips How to unleash your creativity
Pulse List 7 Nigerian musicians you should watch out for in 2017
Sesan Ogunro 5 cool Nigerian music videos shot by the director
Falz 5 hilarious photos of music star in Tanzania

Rap star Falz has been on his #wehdonesir trend for the last week.

It's the latest pop culture product/trend from a rapper who is a viral live wire. The trend was quick to catch on among his loyal band followers.

Falz's the latest video 'Wehdone Sir' is a shot at making the slang and signature move a staple in Nigerian pop culture. Apart from being a potential hit from the intelligent rapper, 'Wehdone Sir' is a shot at Nigerians who love living the fake life.

play

 

In the first verse in the video, we see Falz playing the role of 'Segun' a 'borrow pose' playboy who looks rich but does not have enough to buy food for himself.

The double lifestyle is common among certain Nigerians. The pressure to appear rich at all costs has led many to show off things that they do not have or necessarily need while neglecting the basics.

Falz as Segun 'Borrow Pose' play

Falz as Segun 'Borrow Pose'

(YouTube/FalzVEVO)

ALSO READ: 5 hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania

I have been told about a guy who lives in his car. He bought his car so that he could be part of the Honda gang but after he paid for the ride he couldn't afford to pay his house rent.

'Borrow pose make me shine' is the motto of the many who have succumbed to Nigeria's intensely materialistic society.

The rat race to look good and oppress your fellow man with your possessions shows itself in the name we give to small electric generators in Nigeria.

'I better pass my neighbour' is the name of the popular electric generators millions of Nigerians below the middle-class use. Even at the lowest level, many Nigerians want to stunt on their neighbours.

'I Beta Pass My Neighbour' generator play

'I Beta Pass My Neighbour' generator

(The News Nigeria )

 

Falz's song might have a lot of comedy in it but it speaks of a harsh truth that we love to live beyond our means in order to appear rich and glamourous.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 In South Sudan Former model's sex tape with bottle leaks onlinebullet
2 Not Man Enough Husband takes to social media to disgrace wifebullet
3 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme is back!bullet

Gist

Prophet Tapiwa Freddy
Playing God Zimbabwean pastor sells ‘anointed’ umbrellas for $10 each
This beautiful baby was abandoned by its mother
Wicked Mother Abandoned baby rescued in Jigawa
The suspected killers of the LASTMA commander
Fast Work Alleged killers of LASTMA commander arrested
The desperate lovers, Antonieta Robles Saouda and Ibrain Jose Garcia
Dangerous Love Woman nabbed while smuggling boyfriend out of jail in suitcase