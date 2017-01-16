Evil Genius End of the road for fake lawyer who won cases at the Supreme Court

A fake lawyer who had been practicing for 10 years and winning cases at the Supreme Court has been arrested and remanded in prison.

One Peter Adogun, a fake lawyer who never had any training in law but has been practicing for over 10 years, even winning cases at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, has been arrested by the police in Kwara State.

According to Omojuwa.com, Adogun who was arraigned before an Ilorin Magistrate’s Court for certificate and identity theft by the police, has been practicing as in Ilorin and its environs since 2007 with the name, Barrister I. T. David.

According to the First Information Report, Adogun met his Waterloo following a petition written to the police on behalf of the Ilorin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association by its legal adviser, Oyetunji Ojuokaiye, on the activities of the fake lawyer.

It was gathered that apart from appearing in local courts, Adogun had also appeared in a number of cases in the Supreme Court, winning many of them against real lawyers.

The police prosecutor, Nasir Yusuf, told the court said presided by Magistrate I.O Olawoyin:

“The suspect jumped police administrative bail after being arrested while appearing before an Area Court in Ilorin. He was, however, rearrested on the rooftop of his house on January 7, 2017.

It was discovered that the accused had falsely taken the credentials of one Inufin David Taiwo, an Abuja-based lawyer, under the guise of helping him to secure job in an oil company, only to come to Ilorin and start practicing as a lawyer with the photocopies.

It was revealed that the suspect has practiced as a legal practitioner and appeared in several matters at all levels of Nigerian courts, up to the Supreme Court, winning several cases in the process.

Found in his possession at the point of arrest included complete legal practitioner’s robe, legal books, complimentary cards, copies of legal processes filed in several courts and other incriminating items relating to his fraudulent legal practice.

The owner of the certificates who claimed to know the suspect said that Adogun was a client at the office where he observed the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps.”

Magistrate Olawoyin who did not take the plea of the accused, ordered that he be remanded at the Mandala Medium Prison, Ilorin, while the case was adjourned the case till February 1, 2017, for mention.

