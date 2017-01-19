Payback Time Expelled student nabbed for murder of school Commandant

An expelled student of the Command Secondary Scool in Ibadan has been arrested for masterminding the murder of the school's commandant.

  • Published:
The suspected murderers play

The suspected murderers

(Tribune)

Cruel Death Boko Haram claims life of another young soldier
Fallen Hero Friend mourns young Army major killed by Boko Haram
Gone Too Soon Cameroon mourn young military officer killed by Boko Haram
So Sad Woman accuses soldiers of killing her husband to protect their oil bunkering business
Gone Too Soon Military officer vows to get killers of his pretty daughter in NDU
Above The Law Military officers kill 9 youths after militants killed a soldier in Rivers [Graphic Photos]
Official Rascals Soldiers murder man in Imo over N300k

A student of the Command Secondary School, Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State, who was expelled for stealing, has been arrested by the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, in connection with the murder of the Commandant of the school, Colonel Anthony Okeyim.

Col. Okeyim was found murdered in his apartment on the school premises on Monday, December 12, 2016, with his throat slit by his killers.

ALSO READ: “Sad Loss: Command Secondary School commandant strangled to death in Ibadan”

Parading the six suspects before newsmen in Ibadan, the Deputy Director, Public Relations, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Timothy Antigha, said one of the suspects is a former student of the school that was expelled for stealing.

Col. Antigha said investigations by the Army and police led to the arrest of one of the suspects who was using the Samsung X4 phone of the deceased.

The Army spokesman said the suspects went to the school, with their Toyota Camry Car to kill the officer in his house.

play

 

The Army spokesman disclosed that the expelled student gave the others the necessary information needed to carry out their operation.

ALSO READ: “Boko Haram: Terrorists kill another senior officer in Borno”

According to Antigha, the arrest of the suspects was made possible by the full support of the Oyo state police command, adding that the suspects will soon be arraigned in court.

More

Murdered Colonel Update Suspects narrate how Military Officer died

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 From Allen Avenue to Snapchat The evolution of the Nigerian Sex Workerbullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme yet to pay Nigerians after returnbullet
3 Denrele Edun Media personality opens up on family struggles on CNN...bullet

Gist

Joy Imasogie, the allegedly sex slave kingpin
Inhumanity ‘I had sex with 10 men every day for 5 years’ –Sex slave
The train as it rolled into London
Amazing The first train from China to the UK makes it to London
Late Nigerian military leader General Sani Abacha is shown in this September 1993 file photo.
Pulse List 5 hallmarks of an African dictator
The Gambian flag
The Gambia Why is there a 'the' before this African country's name?