A student of the Command Secondary School, Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State, who was expelled for stealing, has been arrested by the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, in connection with the murder of the Commandant of the school, Colonel Anthony Okeyim.

Col. Okeyim was found murdered in his apartment on the school premises on Monday, December 12, 2016, with his throat slit by his killers.

Parading the six suspects before newsmen in Ibadan, the Deputy Director, Public Relations, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Timothy Antigha, said one of the suspects is a former student of the school that was expelled for stealing.

Col. Antigha said investigations by the Army and police led to the arrest of one of the suspects who was using the Samsung X4 phone of the deceased.

The Army spokesman said the suspects went to the school, with their Toyota Camry Car to kill the officer in his house.

The Army spokesman disclosed that the expelled student gave the others the necessary information needed to carry out their operation.

According to Antigha, the arrest of the suspects was made possible by the full support of the Oyo state police command, adding that the suspects will soon be arraigned in court.