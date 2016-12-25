Evil Mastermind :  23-yr-old man kidnaps nephew, demands N4m ransom

A 23-years-old man has been arrested by officers of the Katsina State Police Command over the alleged kidnap of his three-year-old nephew .

According to the reports, the suspect identified as Kamal Bala Yunusa, is a sibling to the mother of the victim.

The command revealed that the child was rescued from a hotel in Katsina, after being drugged with “a cough mixture,” Punch reports.

The victim was reportedly revived in the hospital by the police at about 3 am on Friday. December 23.

While parading Kamal and another suspect, Muhammed Abubakar Sadiq, before reporters on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Salisu Agaisa, said that both suspects, along with two others, Abubakar Idris and Dabo Muhammed, said to be in Kaduna, “conspired to kidnap the child for a ransom of N4m from Tundun Wada area in Kaduna.”

The suspects are also accused of stealing the Peugeot 407 in which they made away with the victim from Kaduna.

Kamal confessed that he had planned to sell the car for N700,000 and that he only kidnapped the toddler with the help of the other suspects and brought them to Katsina, to divert attention from his main intention.

Punch reports that officers of the command are currently making efforts to return the boy to Kaduna.