End Of The Road Notorious robbery kingpin gunned down in Calabar (Graphic Photo)

A notorious armed robber who had been terrorising residents of Calabar, Cross River State, has been gunned down by a joint task force in the state.

  • Published:
Graphic Content play

Graphic Content

(Pulse)

InCalabar Police kill one, arrest six after robbery operation
InRivers Five notorious cultists gunned down by Mopol [Graphic Photos]
Jungle Justice 2 suspected robbers almost beaten to death in Imo (Graphic Photos)
Connected Criminal 'I was appointed SA to Bayelsa State Governor before my arrest' - Robbery suspect
Battling Crime Police kill robbery gang leader during gun battle in Abia
End Of The Road Deadly robber killed by mob in Imo
Born Again Criminal 'I depend on God for my success in robbery' - Suspect
Ambition 'I robbed so I could expand my farm' robbery suspect
InBauchi Police kill two kidnappers in gun battle

It was the end of the road for a notorious armed robber said to be the nemesis of residents of Calabar, the Cross River State capital as he was dispatched to the great beyond by operatives of the Operation Skolombo Special Task Force in the state.

CrossRiverWatch reports that the dead suspect known as ‘Ak 1’ was gunned down on Monday, January 9, 2017, around the Bogobiri area, Mary Slessor Road, after being on the run for a long time.

ALSO READ: “Jungle Justice: Notorious robbery kingpin in Calabar killed”

One Alhaji Shehu Kabir, an eyewitness who spoke to reporters, said the killed suspect and his gang had been terrorizing and robbing business men and women in the area for a long period of time.

"On New Year day, this particular guy lying down here, popularly called ‘AK 1’ and his gang, robbed one Alhaji in this area and collected some dollars from him.

Youths around the area pursued them on that faithful day but they escaped narrowly through some others.

In the early hours of Monday, around 1 am, this same guy and his gang tried to rob one of the big businessmen in this area but unfortunately, luck ran out of them because the Operation Skolombo van was on patrol and residents were shouting for rescue.

The Operation Skolombo security guys shot at them, two of his members escaped while the bullet caught him right in his upper abdomen."

The Public Relations Officer of the 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Calabar, Capt. Kayode Owolabi, who confirmed the incident, said the killed suspect belonged to a robbery gang of three members.

"The suspect was shot by men of the Operation Skolombo while on patrol. He belongs to a three-man robbery gang that used local pistols in terrorizing business men at Bogobiri area.

We have called the police to come over so that we can hand over the corpse to them," Capt. Owolabi said.

ALSO READ: “End Of The Road: 5 suspected armed robbers gunned down by the police in Anambra”

According to him, Operation Skolombo, a joint team comprising of Army, Police, Navy, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, had received several complaints about the criminal activities of the gang at the Bogobiri area.

More

End Of The Road 2 armed robbers shot dead in gun battle with police in Delta (Graphic Photo)

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Import Tariffs The Federal Government has killed the baby boy lifestylebullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme to pay Nigerians in Bitcoinsbullet
3 In Ogun Mystery trees with inscription of Allah cause excitementbullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Bags of foreign rice (Illustration)
Poverty Wife arrested for killing husband over rice
Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni.
Fatai Owoseni Lagos Landlady commends police commissioner for recovery of property
The suspects, Inspector Maisairi-Katsina and Sergeant Bulus Jatau
Wrong Hustle Police Sergeant arrested for stealing firearms, selling to retired officer