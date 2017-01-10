End Of The Road Notorious robbery kingpin gunned down in Calabar (Graphic Photo)

It was the end of the road for a notorious armed robber said to be the nemesis of residents of Calabar, the Cross River State capital as he was dispatched to the great beyond by operatives of the Operation Skolombo Special Task Force in the state.

CrossRiverWatch reports that the dead suspect known as ‘Ak 1’ was gunned down on Monday, January 9, 2017, around the Bogobiri area, Mary Slessor Road, after being on the run for a long time.

ALSO READ: “Jungle Justice: Notorious robbery kingpin in Calabar killed”

One Alhaji Shehu Kabir, an eyewitness who spoke to reporters, said the killed suspect and his gang had been terrorizing and robbing business men and women in the area for a long period of time.

"On New Year day, this particular guy lying down here, popularly called ‘AK 1’ and his gang, robbed one Alhaji in this area and collected some dollars from him.

Youths around the area pursued them on that faithful day but they escaped narrowly through some others.

In the early hours of Monday, around 1 am, this same guy and his gang tried to rob one of the big businessmen in this area but unfortunately, luck ran out of them because the Operation Skolombo van was on patrol and residents were shouting for rescue.

The Operation Skolombo security guys shot at them, two of his members escaped while the bullet caught him right in his upper abdomen."

The Public Relations Officer of the 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Calabar, Capt. Kayode Owolabi, who confirmed the incident, said the killed suspect belonged to a robbery gang of three members.

"The suspect was shot by men of the Operation Skolombo while on patrol. He belongs to a three-man robbery gang that used local pistols in terrorizing business men at Bogobiri area.

We have called the police to come over so that we can hand over the corpse to them," Capt. Owolabi said.

ALSO READ: “End Of The Road: 5 suspected armed robbers gunned down by the police in Anambra”

According to him, Operation Skolombo, a joint team comprising of Army, Police, Navy, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, had received several complaints about the criminal activities of the gang at the Bogobiri area.