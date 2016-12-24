End Of The Road :  636 kidnappers, robbery suspects, more arrested in Bauchi

The Bauchi state police command has revealed that about 636 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, and cattle rustlers have been arrested in the state between January and December 2016.

According to the command, 163 hostages, made up largely of women and children, were reportedly rescued within the same period, Punch reports.

The State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, made the disclosure on Thursday, December 22, at a media briefing in Bauchi.

He added that several arms, ammunitions, domestic animals and a host of other exhibits were recovered within the period as well.

Ahmed said that 603 of the suspects arrested have been charged to court for prosecution.

“The Command, through its avowed commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property within the state, has intensified a 24-hour patrol and raids of black spots and flash points, with a view to effectively check crime in the state. This has yielded several successes.

“The Command rescued over 163 hostages including women and children, arrested over 636 suspects comprising 167 suspected kidnappers and 204 robbery suspects. Other suspects arrested include cattle rustlers and suspected political thugs.

“Meanwhile, 603 suspects were charged to court, 10 suspects cleared while 23 others are under investigation.”

The Police CP also informed newsmen that some of the arms and ammunitions recovered include six AK 47 rifles, one AK 49 rifles, 15 fabricated guns, 11 locally made pistols, toy guns and cutlasses.

Others reportedly include 347 rounds of ammunition of 7.62mm, 22 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, six rounds of 0.99mm live ammunitions and 32 live cartridges.

Ahmed added that nine vehicles, 43 motorcycles of different brands, cash sum of N2, 135, 000 and many others were also recovered during the arests.

Punch reports that the Command also recovered 399 cows, 133 sheep and goats.

According to the police boss, the successes would not have been achieved without the help and assistance of other security agencies as well as the general public. He also called for more collaborations from residents of the state.