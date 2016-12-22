Ember Month Tragedy :  Bus driver kills 11 children after losing control of vehicle

Gombe State Police spokesperson, Ahmed Usman, has confirmed the death of eleven children who were killed by a bus driver who lost control of his vehicle.

Report says the incident which occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, happened following a brake failure.

The accident happened at the Malam Sidi village of the state.

Seventeen other victims who only sustained injuries were also part of the tragic incident.

Majority of the children were aged between 11 and 15 years.