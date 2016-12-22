Ember Month Tragedy :  Bus driver kills 11 children after losing control of vehicle

A police spokesperson revealed that the accident occurred due to the brake failure of a vehicle.
Report says the incident which occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, happened following a brake failure.
The accident happened at the Malam Sidi village of the state.
ALSO READ: Petrol tanker rams into vehicles killing 22
Seventeen other victims who only sustained injuries were also part of the tragic incident.
Majority of the children were aged between 11 and 15 years.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.