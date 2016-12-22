Home > Gist >

Ember Month Tragedy :  Bus driver kills 11 children after losing control of vehicle

Ember Month Tragedy Bus driver kills 11 children after losing control of vehicle

A police spokesperson revealed that the accident occurred due to the brake failure of a vehicle.

  • Published:
Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. play

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

(Daily Post)

In Lagos 11 died as commercial bus crashes, bursts into flames
Gruesome end Three killed in accidents involving trailers [Graphic Photo]
Photo Speak Only in Naija
Podcasts: Do they pose a threat to radio?
Untimely Death Woman, grand-daugter crushed by lorry in Anambra
InOgun Two crushed, others seriously injured in bus crash
FRSC Commission says 223 lives have been lost to accidents in 2016

Gombe State Police spokesperson, Ahmed Usman, has confirmed the death of eleven children who were killed by a bus driver who lost control of his vehicle.

Report says the incident which occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, happened following a brake failure.

The accident happened at the Malam Sidi village of the state.

ALSO READ: Petrol tanker rams into vehicles killing 22

Seventeen other victims who only sustained injuries were also part of the tragic incident.

Majority of the children were aged between 11 and 15 years.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Bastard Child ‘My dad deserved to die’ -UK deportee who murdered fatherbullet
2 Brazil Controversy as former slave plantation opens with blacks as slavesbullet
3 Christmas Promo! Prostitutes now offer sex at N500 per roundbullet

Gist

A broken marriage is like a broken egg
Ruined by Faith Man divorces wife who donated car as seed to pastor
A depiction of a man raping a boy.
In Niger Police apprehend blind beggar who lured boys into homosexuality
HRM Orhifi Orovwagbarha, the Ovie of Agbarha in Warri Kingdom
Ovie of Agbarha Monarch rescued from gunmen less than 24 hrs after abduction
An Alsatian dog.
In Lagos Lady who slept with a dog for money narrates experience