Old Criminal Elderly cultist operating in Delta community arrested

An old man who has been in charge of a cult group in a community in Delta State has been arrested by an anti-cult vigilante group.

The old cultist and his men

The old cultist and his men

An elderly man said to be the leader of a gang of cultists that has been operating in a community in Delta State, has been arrested alongside his members.

According to Okonta Kingsley, the convener of Ika Anti-Cult Group who posted the story on his Facebook wall, the old cultist and his gang had been responsible for terrorizing, robbery, rape and sundry crimes in the community.

Kingsley narrated that the cultists have been causing havoc in Ikaland for a long time, forcing the youths to come together and fight them before they were apprehended.

play

 

Posting on his wall, Kingsley wrote:

“No room for the wicked; Ika Anti-Cult is out for you.”

play

 

The cultists were arrested by the Anti-Cult vigilante after a serious battle and dangerous weapons like guns, machetes, cutlasses, iron rods and charms were recovered from them.

