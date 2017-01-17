An elderly man said to be the leader of a gang of cultists that has been operating in a community in Delta State, has been arrested alongside his members.

According to Okonta Kingsley, the convener of Ika Anti-Cult Group who posted the story on his Facebook wall, the old cultist and his gang had been responsible for terrorizing, robbery, rape and sundry crimes i n the community.

Kingsley narrated that the cultists have been causing havoc in Ikaland for a long time, forcing the youths to come together and fight them before they were apprehended.

Posting on his wall, Kingsley wrote:

“No room for the wicked; Ika Anti-Cult is out for you.”

The cultists were arrested by the Anti-Cult vigilante after a serious battle and dangerous weapons like guns, machetes, cutlasses, iron rods and charms were recovered from them.