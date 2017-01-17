An old man who has been in charge of a cult group in a community in Delta State has been arrested by an anti-cult vigilante group.
ALSO READ: “Fast Work: Cultist who murdered girlfriend in Delta arrested”
According to Okonta Kingsley, the convener of Ika Anti-Cult Group who posted the story on his Facebook wall, the old cultist and his gang had been responsible for terrorizing, robbery, rape and sundry crimes in the community.
Kingsley narrated that the cultists have been causing havoc in Ikaland for a long time, forcing the youths to come together and fight them before they were apprehended.
Posting on his wall, Kingsley wrote:
“No room for the wicked; Ika Anti-Cult is out for you.”
ALSO READ: “Killers On Rampage: 3 pregnant women, 9 others killed in Delta cult war”
The cultists were arrested by the Anti-Cult vigilante after a serious battle and dangerous weapons like guns, machetes, cutlasses, iron rods and charms were recovered from them.