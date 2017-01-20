Samuel Omowunmi, a pastor in an undisclosed church was on Friday charged before Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya of FCT High Court Kubwa, Abuja for alleged N26 million fraud.

Omowunmi, who was arraigned by EFCC in an amended charge of alleged fraud, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Omowunmi was charged for allegedly collecting money from a company, Rafuya Nigeria Limited, under the pretence to obtain plots of land within the FCT.

The defendant was first arraigned in December 2016 for allegedly obtaining N16 million from one Faith Abdullahi for the same purpose.

Justice Ogbonnaya granted his continuation of bail following an oral application made by the defence Counsel, Adewale Adenoja, which was not objected to by the prosecuting counsel.

Ogbonnaya, however, adjourned the matter until Feb.27, for continuation of trial.

Earlier, Mr Fred Emiefili, a witness, led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Yetunde Alabi, told the court that the defendant had assured the company of acquiring the land but failed.

“He assured the Managing Director and I then, in 2012, when I was also the General Manager of the company, that he had the power and influence to get the job done.

“He even said that he could get the job done with or without the papers because he was very close to the then minister of the FCT.

“At first there was a written agreement with the sum of N10 million of which N3 million was given to him.

“But when he couldn’t deliver that one, he came back with assurances that he could get us another one if we can meet his cost.

“He said he knew highly placed persons and because of that, we availed him of all his requests without making another agreement.

“This was because of subsequent telephone conversations between him and the MD of the company, ” Emiefili said.

The defense counsel, cross examined the witness before the adjournment.