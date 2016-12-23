Home > Gist >

DStv :  Animania is here again! Enjoy animated movies back-to-back on DStv

DStv Animania is here again! Enjoy animated movies back-to-back on DStv

Movies like Maya the Bee Movie, Big Hero Six, The Good Dinosaur, Despicable Me, Madagascar and lots more will be shown.

  • Published:
Animania is here again! Enjoy animated movies back-to-back on DStv play

Animania is here again! Enjoy animated movies back-to-back on DStv

DStv New pop-up channel that will inspire you
AMVCA 2017 Adenike Adebayo shares thought on 2017 AMVCA nominees list
AMVCA 2017 Somkele Idhalama, Ramsey Nouah, Juliet Ibrahim attend nominee announcement
DStv A new pop-up channel that will 'INSPIRE' you

If you love animated movies, you’ll be pleased to hear that Animania is back!  Make sure your kids enjoy  theirfavourite animated movies non- stop on Mnet Movies Smile (DStv Channel 105)

Movies like Maya the Bee Movie, Big Hero Six, The Good Dinosaur, Despicable Me, Madagascar and lots more will be shown.

Animania is only available to Premium  subscribers on DStv.

Subscribe or reconnect today to enjoy Animania.

This is a feature by DStv.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Bastard Child ‘My dad deserved to die’ -UK deportee who murdered fatherbullet
2 Brazil Controversy as former slave plantation opens with blacks as slavesbullet
3 King Of Scam Court orders arrest of 1st Class Oba over fraud allegationsbullet

Gist

Sad man
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they would make a church return seed money given in error
Morning Teaser ‘Help: I have lost my wife to my best friend’
Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo 'I don’t believe in the Bible' - Media Personality
NSCDC
In Kano `NSCDC officer’ arraigned for alleged N145,000 job scam