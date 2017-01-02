DSS :  Intelligence agency arrests notorious kidnappers

Several arrests of kidnappers and terrorists have been made by the Department of State Services (DSS) in its attempt to ensure the safety of the country.

This was contained in a statement released by Tony Opuiyo, the spokesperson for the organisation who mentioned in a statement that three kidnapping suspects were arrested on November 29, 2016.

“Prior to their arrest, they were members of a kidnap gang that terrorised commuters and residents of communities along the major highways between Edo and Kogi States.

"Similarly, on 30th November, 2016, one Ibrahim ADAMU and three of his associates namely; Umar ABUBAKAR, Ibrahim SALISU and Abdullahi ABUBAKAR, were arrested at Ibilio village in Edo State.

"The quartets were part of a larger gang that specialized in the kidnap of people along the Edo-Kogi corridor.

“On 20th December, 2016, at Katsina-Ala town in Benue State, another gang of suspected kidnappers comprising one Ernest BENZE, Terkura TYOKISHIR alias MPOTO, and Anun AONDONA, identified as members of the Terwase Akwaza kidnap syndicate, were arrested for their complicity in kidnap incidents in the State.

"It would be recalled that the Terwase gang is known for its notoriety and credited with various dastardly and violent acts in the State.

“Furthermore, one Usman Sanusi MUSA aka KEKE, a notorious kidnap kingpin was intercepted by the Service on 15th December, 2016, at Sabuwar-Kaura village in Doguwa LGA, Kano State.

"MUSA is a high-profile criminal who, in conjunction with other criminal associates of his gang has been terrorizing residents and communities in Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau States.

“In continuation of the fight against terrorism, on 30th November, 2016, three suspected Boko Haram fighters namely Samaila MUHAMMAD, Sanusi MUSA and Hudu MUHAMMAD were arrested at Dirbunde village of Takai LGA in Kano State.

"The trio have perfected plans to carry out series of coordinated attacks with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in selected States of the North-West zone in the month of November, 2016 to disrupt festive activities during the end of year and the new year of 2017," the statement reads.

Kidnapping and some various acts were predominant in the previous year, particularly in areas like the South-South part of the country.