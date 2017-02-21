The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a commercial bus driver, Shakiru Bello, for allegedly killing his wife , Sherifat, and cutting her body into different parts to escape detection and prosecution.

Punch reports that Bello, in a bid to hide what he did, buried the different parts of his murdered wife in different uncompleted buildings in Lagos before fleeing to Ibadan, Oyo State.

However, he was arrested after a police team from the Ijora Badia Division, led by the Operations Officer, ASP Talabi Segun, recovered Sherifat’s head and neck in Morocco, Yaba, while other parts of her body were recovered in another uncompleted building on Moshalashi Street, Somolu, which led to Bello's arrest.

ALSO READ: "Devil In Disguise: Man flees after butchering wife in Edo"

It was gathered that the Bello and Sherifat were married for over nine years and had kids together, but separated in July 2016.

The victim who was said to be living on Daramola Street in the Ijora Badia area, had, on Monday, February 13, 2017, reportedly demanded money from Bello for the upkeep of their three children and he allegedly invited her to a location where they allegedly met but she never returned home.

It was the victim's father, Akeem Atanda, who made a report of a missing person the following day, leading to a search for the suspect.

Atanda had reported to the police that an unidentified number called him and reported that his daughter fell into a lagoon.

“The police tracked the number and discovered that the caller was in Ibadan. He (Shakiru) was arrested and brought down to Lagos around 1 am on Saturday,” a police source said.

The suspect allegedly confessed to the murder of his estranged wife and led police to where he dumped some other body parts.

In his confession, Bello said he cut Sherifat's body parts into pieces and disposed of them because he was afraid of being prosecuted.

"After we separated, I secretly reconciled with her and we started meeting. On the average, I gave her N15,000 in a week. On that Monday, she called me that she needed money and we agreed to meet.

I gave her N10,000 that evening. She later begged me to accompany her to Lagos Island where her niece was admitted to a hospital.

We took a motorcycle and were on the Third Mainland Bridge when a truck hit us from behind.

I took her to my house on Olaleye Street, Somolu, around 12 am. I went out to get her balm and some drugs. Unfortunately, she died. I was afraid of her father, who didn’t want to see us together.

Also, I couldn’t report to the police, so I decided to put her body in a sack and dispose of it. When it was not going into the sack, I cut off her arms, head, legs and other parts,” Bello said.

But a police source dispelled the confession as lies as the private parts of the victim were missing, adding that the suspect might not have acted alone, suspecting rituals connotation to the murder.

ALSO READ: "Devil Incarnate: 70-yr-old man butchers 60-yr-old wife for sleeping with other men"

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dolapo Badmos, has confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspect.

SP Badmos said the State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has directed that the suspect be prosecuted in a law court at the end of investigations.