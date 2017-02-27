Don Jazzy Mavin boss hooks all of us up with free wi-fi

Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy is simply the best.

After over a decade of giving us top music acts, best-selling albums and irresistible beats, the maverick producer has partnered with a tech company to give us the best thing ever- free WiFi.

Yes, Don Baba J in partnership with WiFi company Flobyt to give millions of Lagosians free Internet access.

This is how it works. Flobyt, a free WiFi service will be installed in several locations all across Lagos such as eateries, parks, taxis, buses, restaurants, cafés.

The WiFi will be free to access to customers who patronise the services of a business that has Flobyt in its premises. And it is very easy to do so because the router doesn't need any technical knowledge for you to use it. All you have to do is patronise the business or service of the partner outlet and get free wi-fi.

"We know that this is not the first free WiFi proposition in Nigeria. However, we have state of the art technology, speed, security and speed to make it an enduring one" said Dele Odufuye, CEO of Tsaboin who co-founded Flobyt with Don Jazzy.

At the press conference, Don Jazzy dropped hints that Flobyt isn't his only tech investment.

The award winning producer has joined the likes of Nas and Jay Z who have several tech investments.

Flobyt can take up to 10-30 people at a time. Places with higher traffic will use Flobyt Max which can accommodate 80 users.