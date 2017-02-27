Don Jazzy Mavin boss hooks all of us up with free wi-fi

Don Jazzy gets into the tech business and invests in a company that gives free WiFi to Lagosians.

  • Published:
Don Jazzy play

Don Jazzy

9ice Singer signs new deal with Temple Management Company
Korede Bello Is Mavin Records singer ready for an album?
Korede Bello 5 songs by singer that should make it to his debut album "Belloved"
Why Adele really beat out Beyoncé at the Grammys
Big Brother Naija Don Jazzy wades in on CoCoIce nipple-baring act
Tiwa Savage Singer shares her story, inspiration on CNN
New Music El'Vee - 'Agenda'
El'Vee 'Agenda' [Video]
Made Men Music Group The rise and fall of Ubi Franklin and Iyanya’s record label in 3 years
Iyanya Is singer getting a juicy deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation?

Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy is simply the best.

After over a decade of giving us top music acts, best-selling albums and irresistible beats, the maverick producer has partnered with a tech company to give us the best thing ever- free WiFi.

Yes, Don Baba J in partnership with WiFi company Flobyt to give millions of Lagosians free Internet access.

Mavin boss reflects on his musical journey beginnings play

Don Jazzy

 

This is how it works. Flobyt, a free WiFi service will be installed in several locations all across Lagos such as eateries, parks, taxis, buses, restaurants, cafés.

Don Jazzy speaking about his tech investment play

Don Jazzy speaking about his tech investment

(Instagram/DonJazzy )

 

The WiFi will be free to access to customers who patronise the services of a business that has Flobyt in its premises. And it is very easy to do so because the router doesn't need any technical knowledge for you to use it. All you have to do is patronise the business or service of the partner outlet and get free wi-fi.

Don Jazzy reflects on how his musical journey began play

Don Jazzy

ALSO READ: Don Jazzy wades in on CoCo Ice's nipple-baring act

"We know that this is not the first free WiFi proposition in Nigeria. However, we have state of the art technology, speed, security and speed to make it an enduring one" said Dele Odufuye, CEO of Tsaboin who co-founded Flobyt with Don Jazzy.

Dele Odufuye , CEO of Tsaboin play

Dele Odufuye, CEO of Tsaboin

(Instagram/DonJazzy )

 

 

At the press conference, Don Jazzy dropped hints that Flobyt isn't his only tech investment.

The award winning producer has joined the likes of Nas and Jay Z who have several tech investments.

Jay Z to be inducted into The Songwriters Hall of Fame play

Jay Z is an embodiment of the Hip Hop dream

(stupiddope)

 

Flobyt can take up to 10-30 people at a time. Places with higher traffic will use Flobyt Max which can accommodate 80 users.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress’ revelation about ex-husband proves the Yoruba demon...bullet
2 Tragic Zimbabwean man gang-raped by 4 womenbullet
3 Frankly Speaking With Jola Sotubo What a Lagos "agbero" taught me...bullet

Gist

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje wants wealthy men to marry more than one wife
The More, The Merrier Gov. urges wealthy men to marry more wives to reduce single women
The fitness challenge
Three Crowns Milk The fitness challenge
The randy lecturer, I. G. Yusuf mopping the floor
Busted! Randy sex-for-marks lecturer disgraced in Niger (Graphic Photos)
Lesbianism is becoming rampant
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they would call off a wedding if the spouse is gay