Disney Entertainment company finally comes out of the closet

It seems The Walt Disney Company is ready to deal with gay characters and stories finally.

  • Published:
Gay kiss in a Disney cartoon play

Gay kiss in a Disney cartoon

(DISNEY XD/YOUTUBE)

It's been a long time coming but the 94-year-old company Disney has come out of the closet.

Yes, The Walt Disney Company is gay or sort of. This week Disney revealed its first gay kiss and teased that the Beauty and Beast movie will have a gay scene.

On Monday, February 27, 2017, Disney aired the kiddies cartoon "Star vs. the Forces of Evil." In the episode, kissing couples surrounded the main characters Star and Marco at a concert. The kissing couples included two male characters and two female characters. The bold, ground breaking move was widely praised.

The kissing scene in Star vs. the Forces of Evil play

The kissing scene in Star vs. the Forces of Evil

(Daily Mail)

 

On Wednesday, March 1, 2017, the director of Beauty and the Beast revealed that there will be a gay sub-plot. The character of LeFou who is the sidekick of Gatson has affections for him.

LeFou in Beauty and the Beast play

LeFou in Beauty and the Beast

(Disney )

 

In its long history, Disney has produced family friendly content and has steered away from adult and controversial themes. It has created safe, in the box iconic characters and fairy tales for almost a century.

Now, with a gay kissing scene and a gay subplot, Disney is ready to reflect the times we live in. A lot of people on social media were happy about the gay kissing scene in "Star vs. the Forces of Evil". They expressed their happiness that the family friendly company had broken the gay barrier.

Not everyone was happy with this. Some conservative Americans are not cool with it.

"When I was growing up, we didn't have this kind of cartoons. They were simply fun entertainment with no built in sexual agendas. I believe folks ought be focused on something other than sex and their genitals ... and our children's genitals. Disney, you are getting ready to lose a chunk of change" wrote Janie Miles on her Facebook wall according to The Christian Post.

Her sentiments reflect those of the conservative right that believe Disney should stay out of the LGBTQI agenda.

The coming months will be a test for Disney. Should it produce more gay stories or go back in the closet?

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

