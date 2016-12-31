Devil Incarnate :  37-yr-old man stabs wife's private part with broken bottle

A 37-year-old man has been arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrates Court and granted bail in the sum of N250,000, for stabbing his wife in her private part .

The accused, Victor Ojiaku, who sells automobile parts and resides at 22, Arike John Close, White Sand, Isheri-Osun in Lagos State, reportedly committed the dastardly act using a broken bottle , the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports.

Mr Ojiaku is reported to have flown off the handle after accusing his wife of having sexual relations with his sales representative.

NAN reports that the case was taken up by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT).

The Coordinator of DSVRT, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, told NAN how the victim was kept indoors and punished severely by her husband.

“The victim, Faith Ojiaku,27, a student, was held hostage by her husband for two days, depriving her of calling any of her family members for help or for receiving medical attention.

“She was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment after which she collapsed, she then pleaded with the doctor to make use of his phone to call her sister.

“It was her sister that informed DSVRT which advised her to report the case at the police station on behalf of her stabbed sister.

“He also injured the sales representative with a broken bottle and some dangerous weapons.

“We had an official meeting with the DPO who told us that the suspect was arrested on December 27 and he ensured that justice would be done in the case."

The father-of-three was arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on grievous harm, threat to life and assault, in a suit filed by the police.

NAN reports that the presiding Magistrate, Akeem Fashola, who gave the ruling, stated that the accused must produce two sureties in like sum and that the sureties should be working in reputable organisations. They must also possess three years tax clearance as well as the state’s residents identity card.

The date for the trial ia yet to be fixed.