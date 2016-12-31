Home > Gist >

Devil Incarnate :  37-yr-old man stabs wife's private part with broken bottle

Devil Incarnate 37-yr-old man stabs wife's private part with broken bottle

A young man has been granted bail in the sum of N250,000 for stabbing his wife in the private part.

  • Published:
A broken bottle used as weapon of attack play

A broken bottle used as weapon of attack

(Pulse)

Ruthless Bus conductor stabs man to death after robbing him
Bloody Christmas Woman stabs husband to death on Xmas Day over food in Lagos
In Lagos Cameroonian cook explains why he murdered his boss
Cameroonian Monster Steward who stabbed employer to death made a dance video celebrating her death
Enemy Within Steward stabs mistress to death over salary in Lagos
Child Of The World Man who killed mother in Ogun says she was demanding for sex
Blind Rage Housewife in court for allegedly stabbing husband’s lover
Fiery Anger Divorced woman in prison for stabbing neighbour who mocked her status
Anger Management Man docked for stabbing neighbour's manhood
Murder Islamic cleric arrested for stabbing landlord to death in Lagos

A 37-year-old man has been arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrates Court and granted bail in the sum of N250,000, for stabbing his wife in her private part.

The accused, Victor Ojiaku, who sells automobile parts and resides at 22, Arike John Close, White Sand, Isheri-Osun in Lagos State, reportedly committed the dastardly act using a broken bottle, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports.

Mr Ojiaku is reported to have flown off the handle after accusing his wife of having sexual relations with his sales representative.

ALSO READ: Housewife in court for allegedly stabbing husband’s lover

NAN reports that the case was taken up by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT).

The Coordinator of DSVRT, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, told NAN how the victim was kept indoors and punished severely by her husband.

“The victim, Faith Ojiaku,27, a student, was held hostage by her husband for two days, depriving her of calling any of her family members for help or for receiving medical attention.

“She was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment after which she collapsed, she then pleaded with the doctor to make use of his phone to call her sister.

“It was her sister that informed DSVRT which advised her to report the case at the police station on behalf of her stabbed sister.

“He also injured the sales representative with a broken bottle and some dangerous weapons.

“We had an official meeting with the DPO who told us that the suspect was arrested on December 27 and he ensured that justice would be done in the case."

The father-of-three was arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on grievous harm, threat to life and assault, in a suit filed by the police.

ALSO READ: Jealous girl slashes friend's face over boyfriend in Liberia

NAN reports that the presiding Magistrate, Akeem Fashola, who gave the ruling, stated that the accused must produce two sureties in like sum and that the sureties should be working in reputable organisations. They must also possess three years tax clearance as well as the state’s residents identity card.

The date for the trial ia yet to be fixed.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Femi Otedola Matharoo sisters apologise to billionaire [video]bullet
2 Femi Otedola Lavish Canadian sisters detained for allegedly extorting...bullet
3 Gone To Rest Bride-to-be who was murdered by cook goes home todaybullet

Gist

A pot of boiling water
Cold Heart Woman bathes sleeping hubby with hot oil on Xmas day
Idris Ajao
In Osun 72 year old man caught with a skull
Olamide and Davido holding red cups
Robert Hulseman Inventor of the red cup passes on
Spectranet Internet provider launches full speed Unlimited Gold Plan