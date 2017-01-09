Despicable Pastor arraigned for allegedly cutting off wife's breast

A Chief Magistrates Court has remanded a 61-yr-old pastor in jail for the murder of his wife.

  • Published:
Murder play

Murder

(Press)

Frustration Man who killed wife, daughter, says he could not take care of them (Graphic Photos)
Tragedy Man murders wife for converting to Christianity
Murder Man claims he was under a spell when he killed his lover
Fury Of A Woman Wife locks husband inside room, sets house on fire in Katsina
Cruel Murder Wife in the dock for slitting husband’s throat
In Kenya Husband brutally assaults 6 months pregnant wife [Graphic photos/Video]
In Zimbabwe Man drags wife from church to bush where he slaughters her
Good For Him Zimbabwe man who stabbed wife to death sentenced to 15 years
Coward "She always beat me up"- man who 'macheted' wife in sleep
Devil In The Family Wife murders husband over N10 Tom-Tom sweet

A 61-year-old man has been arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State, on Monday, January 9, 2017, for allegedly cutting off one of his wife's breasts.

The suspect, Mr Adejare Adebayo, also identified as a pastor, reportedly carried out the shocking act at Onikankan Village, Ibadan on Christmas eve, December 24, 2017, Daily Post reports.

ALSO READ: Man held in prison for allegedly killing wife over sex

The 43-year-old victim, Mrs Risikayat Adegbule, died after a few days of suffering excruciating pains.

According to the Prosecutor, Cpl. Salewa Hammed, the suspect is quoted to have claimed to have cut off his wife's right breast following her experience with Cancer in her left breast, a fact that is yet to be ascertained.

Mr Adebayo reportedly pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of murder.

ALSO READ: Man murders wife for converting to Christianity

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Abiona Richard, ordered that the accused remanded in Agodi Prison Custody, Ibadan, and adjourned the matter until January 30 for mention.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Shame Of A Nation 19 Nigerians arrested in UAE for robbing ATMbullet
2 Import Tariffs The Federal Government has killed the baby boy lifestylebullet
3 In Ogun Mystery trees with inscription of Allah cause excitementbullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
The FG denies increasing tariffs on luxurious goods, sports cars and SUVs
Import Tariffs The FG does not want to kill baby boy lifestyle after all
Court gavel
In Lagos Woman charged with stealing company’s N700,000 herbal products
Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III
Female Inheritance Auchi monarch pledges to lead Jihad if bill is passed