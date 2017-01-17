Denrele Edun Media personality opens up on family struggles on CNN African Voices

The eccentric media personality himself Denrele Edun, 33, made it to CNN African Voices this week.

As usual, Denrele was in full outlandish mode as he spoke on what he exactly does in the world of entertainment.

"I'd like to think that I'm some sort of globe trotter, jet setter, high roller, fashion killer, jaw dropper, headliner, ninja destroyer, chart topper, mix taper. I think I'm a multitasker if I can put it that way. And I am some sort of entertainment entrepreneur" he said in his usual robust fashion.

"If nobody is going to sell your market for you, better do it yourself. Sing your praises yourself" further said the self-hype machine.

We caught up with Lagos TV star @DENRELE_EDUN to find out how he hit the big time. Watch the full interview here:… https://t.co/5dhaxEBnTZ — CNN Africa (@CNNAfrica) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Denrele is an enigma and he rarely lets anyone in on his personal life. He is an expert at using antics and statements to draw attention from his personal life and family.

In his feature on CNN African Voices, Denrele opened up a bit and spoke about his mixed nationality, the backlash he received from friends, family, lecturers and bus conductors over his weird appearance during his university days.

"I would say I grew up in a totally negative society that gave me negative reception. I can remember days when I was at the University of Lagos, 'cos I used to dress a certain kind of way and looked a certain kind of way, I think I didn't go down well with the vicinity 'cos my lecturers used to walk me out of class every day" revealed Denrele.

"This identity, this brand, this uniqueness was not borne out of wanting to be different or trying to sound different from the guy next door. I think it is an expression of my individuality and extension of my personality" he added.

Denrele admitted that he is still astonished that his father allowed him to be who he is unlike other members of his family including his grand mother.

"My grandma would wake up in the morning and start crying and lamenting that her grandchild is running mad and might be admitted to the psychiatric hospital anytime soon."

Denrele also spoke about his cousins and how the tables have turned on them. "And my cousins would call me and be like 'look at you. You think they will discover you. You are wasting your time. But guess what? The table has turned because those cousins who used to diss me are right now kissing my very cute little behind."

Denrele Edun is currently the presenter of 'The Boot' on Ebony Life. It is refreshing to see him talk about himself and what he has been through over the years. More people should see Denrele in this light.