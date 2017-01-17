Residents of Calabar Municipality, Cross River State, were woken to a shocking find when the dead body of a four-months-old baby was discovered inside a gutter at the Beebobsco bus stop, along Murtala Mohammed Highway in the city.

Vanguard reports that the baby was found dead in a polythene bag and was allegedly dropped in the early hours of Tuesday, January 17, 2017, by an unknown person.

Eyewitnesses say the baby was found by passersby as they made their ways to work. One witness, Eme Douglas, who deals in sells cement close to the scene of the incident, said she saw the baby when she resumed work in the morning while sweeping the premises.

“I saw the lifeless body of the baby boy this morning (Tuesday) while sweeping our premises, although I did not see when the baby was dropped but I am certain it was in the early hours of today.

I didn’t even know who to contact; some security agents were here but none of them picked the baby.”

A lawyer and the Principal Counsel, Basic Rights Counsel Initiative, a child right organization in the state, Barr. James Ibor, has vowed to make sure the police investigate the matter and bring the culprit to book.

“It is really sad and quite unfortunate that despite the volume of applications by different people at the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Social Welfare for the adoption of children, that somebody could have the guts to commit such sacrilege.

We will make sure that the police carry out full investigations into the matter and bring the culprit to book.

We will not rest until that child gets justice,” Barr. Ibor said.

Residents of the area were seen gathering around the corpse, raining curses on the mother who would commit such a sacrilege, with many saying such a woman would never have a child when she wants one.