Day Of Reckoning Fake soldier arrested for stealing motorcycles

SARS operatives have arrested a fake soldier who specialised in stealing motorcycles for sale.

  • Published:
Benjamin Okon play

Benjamin Okon

(premium times)

In Abuja Fake female soldier plants bomb on 3 kids
InLagos Soldiers nabbed for supplying militants with arms
InOndo Fake Army officer arrested
InBauchi Fake soldier arrested while trying to sell stolen phone [Photos]
Fraudster and Impersonator Fake soldier apprehended for duping man
Busted Fake army officer arrested in Ondo
Impersonator Police arrest fake Army Officer while trying to release an impounded bus
Stupidity Fake soldier nabbed for extorting money from Abuja prostitutes
Stupid Bravado Fake army captain arrested after harassing officials over seized motorcycle
Impersonator Fake police officer arrested with bags of Indian Hemp

A man parading himself as an Army officer has been arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, of the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspect is allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles, popularly known as okada, across Nigeria, Premium Times reports.

The suspect, Benjamin Okon, was arrested on January 1 following a tip-off from members of the public.

ALSO READ: Fake soldier apprehended for duping man

A statement issued by the police on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, read:

“The suspect was fond of intimidating members of the public under the pretence that he is a military personnel,” the statement quoted a source as saying.

“His hostile attitude made people not to associate with him. However, when we suspected his moves, we summoned the courage to report to the police.”

Premium Times reports that the suspect made a confessional statement during the investigation at the Police Command, stating that he had an accomplice (names withheld) who received the stolen items from him.

The police disclosed that Mr Okon often travelled to neighbouring states to snatch motorcycles, while his accomplice helped him to sell them off to prospective buyers.

He was quoted, saying, “I am an expert at snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting members of the public.

“I had stolen countless of Okada, which my accomplice had helped me to sell. I do travel far and wide across the country to perpetrate this crime.

“I robbed and sold looted items to him, and he subsequently sells (sic) them to some other persons. Once I bring the bikes to him, he will pay me off and I will move on to steal another one.”

ALSO READ: Fake soldier who extort money from road users arrested in Kaduna

Confirming the arrest, the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, said the suspect would be charged to the court upon the completion of the ongoing investigations.

Ms. Badmus also said the police were making efforts to apprehend the accomplices in the case.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Racism ‘We don’t want Nigerians in our country’ – South African citizensbullet
2 Bobrisky US man reportedly wants to marry famous cross-dresserbullet
3 The Titanic Apparently an iceberg did not take down famous ship...bullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
A rape victim (Illustration)
Pedophile Alert 50-yr-old man remanded in jail for raping 5-yr-old
Presidential villa
Accidental discharge Female worker injured by stray bullet in Aso Rock
The scene of an accident (illustration)
Misfortune 14 crushed to death by taxi avoiding cow