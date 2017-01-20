David Uzochukwu Meet 17-year-old Nigerian photographer who just worked with Nike

Davido Uzochukwu's unique photography is attracting global brands and celebrities to his work.

  • Published:
Nigerian photographer David Uzochukwu play

Nigerian photographer David Uzochukwu

(Instagram/DavidUzochukwu )

#ThrowbackThursday Check out this picture of Tonto Dikeh as a child
Bridal Makeup Adella does flawless glow as perfect inspiration for wedding makeover
Art Exhibition Lagos to host Rasheed Gbadamosi Eko Art Expo
Seyi Shay, Efya, Pearl Thusi Celebrity ladies cover Glam Africa's New Beginning Issue
House Of Maliq Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Tania Omotayo go dramatic for unconventional cover shoot
Omo Baba Comedian's wedding was a ceremony of remarkable beauty [Gallery]
Pulse List Tonto Dikeh and husband are still together, here's proof
Lookbook Sophie Zinga does flirty feminine with 'Hibiscus' Collection

On a global scale, there are many Nigerians all across the world doing major things.

One of such Nigerians is 17-year-old Austria-born Nigerian David Uzochukwu. The photographer was recently tapped by singer FKA Twigs for her collaboration with Nike.

British singer FKA Twigs recently released her collaboration with Nike and she chose David Uzochukwu to take the still photos of her campaign.

FKA Twigs for Nike shot by David Uzochukwu play

FKA Twigs for Nike shot by David Uzochukwu

(Instagram/DavidUzochukwu )

 

"[Uzochukwu is] so incredibly young and talented. I’m sure he has an incredible career ahead of him. He’s so certain in what he wants and has such a clear vision" she told twigs told It's Nice That.

David Uzochukwu started taking pictures from the age of 10. When he started he was too shy to take photos of people.

FKA Twigs for Nike, shit by David Uzochukwu play

FKA Twigs for Nike, shit by David Uzochukwu

(Instagram/DavidUzochukwu )

 

"I was too frightened to ask anyone to let me photograph them, which is what got me into self-portraiture. Sometimes, I’ll slip into a character; sometimes, I’ll show something that is purely me. Somewhere between acting and confessing, I get to learn more about myself" Uzochukwu told Instagram last year.

His self-portraits are very striking and have made a name for himself in the world of photography. He is usually contorted or submerged in water in his self-portraits.

David Uzochukwu play

David Uzochukwu

(Instagram/DavidUzochukwu )

 

Uzochukwu's experiences as a kid have influenced his style of photography, according to what he told Konbini in 2016.

A contorted portrait of David Uzochukwu play

A contorted portrait of David Uzochukwu

(Instagram/DavidUzochukwu )

 

"The experiences I’ve [had] all throughout my childhood — prejudices, bullying, emotional and physical violence...[have] shaped my vision of myself and my interactions with others, and that’s something I deal with in my self-portraits" he told Konbini in 2016.

His work for FKA Twigs and Nike show the brilliance of a young Nigerian on the global scene.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Leaking Mouth Twitter user who insulted Michelle Obama suspended from workbullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme yet to pay Nigerians after returnbullet
3 ‘Foreign Konji’ 17-yr-old girl arrested for raping man at knife-pointbullet

Gist

MMM Nigeria
MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme sets N31,735 as maximum withdrawal limit
Ric Hassani's TED Talk got dragged on Twitter
Ric Hassani The problem with this gentleman's TEDx Talk
Scene of fatal accident in Lagos (Illustration)
Monitoring Spirits Truck kills pregnant woman a few hours to visiting children in the US
Part of the burnt house
Hotter Than Fire Jilted woman burns down lover’s apartment (Photos)