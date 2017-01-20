David Uzochukwu Meet 17-year-old Nigerian photographer who just worked with Nike

On a global scale, there are many Nigerians all across the world doing major things.

One of such Nigerians is 17-year-old Austria-born Nigerian David Uzochukwu. The photographer was recently tapped by singer FKA Twigs for her collaboration with Nike.

British singer FKA Twigs recently released her collaboration with Nike and she chose David Uzochukwu to take the still photos of her campaign.

"[Uzochukwu is] so incredibly young and talented. I’m sure he has an incredible career ahead of him. He’s so certain in what he wants and has such a clear vision" she told twigs told It's Nice That.

David Uzochukwu started taking pictures from the age of 10. When he started he was too shy to take photos of people.

"I was too frightened to ask anyone to let me photograph them, which is what got me into self-portraiture. Sometimes, I’ll slip into a character; sometimes, I’ll show something that is purely me. Somewhere between acting and confessing, I get to learn more about myself" Uzochukwu told Instagram last year.

His self-portraits are very striking and have made a name for himself in the world of photography. He is usually contorted or submerged in water in his self-portraits.

Uzochukwu's experiences as a kid have influenced his style of photography, according to what he told Konbini in 2016.

"The experiences I’ve [had] all throughout my childhood — prejudices, bullying, emotional and physical violence...[have] shaped my vision of myself and my interactions with others, and that’s something I deal with in my self-portraits" he told Konbini in 2016.

His work for FKA Twigs and Nike show the brilliance of a young Nigerian on the global scene.